INVESTIGATION ALERT: Berger Montague PC Investigates Pfizer Inc.'S Board Of Directors For Breach Of Fiduciary Duties (NYSE: PFE)
Shareholders of PFIZER may learn more about this investigation by contacting Berger Montague: Radha Raghavan at ... or (332) 271-8908, or Andrew Abramowitz at ... or (215) 875-3015 or visit:
Berger Montague's investigation is focused on whether Pfizer's Board of Directors breached its fiduciary duties in the manner in which it oversaw the Company's marketing and sale of Depo-Provera, an injectable used for contraception or to treat endometriosis, as well as other indications. Sources have reported on potential links between long-term use of the Depo-Provera and an increased risk of meningiomas, a type of brain tumor.
Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in shareholder litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.
Contacts:
Radha Raghavan, Associate
Berger Montague
(332) 271-8908
...
Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
...
Legal Disclaimer:
