Videocentric Pioneers Live Demonstrations Of Yealink Meetingbar A50

London & Edinburgh, UK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VideoCentric, the UK's premier integrator of video conferencing and collaboration technologies, proudly announces it is the first UK supplier to offer live demonstrations of the new Yealink MeetingBar A50 , both virtually via video call and in-person at its London and Edinburgh showrooms .









The Yealink MeetingBar A50 is a next-generation all-in-one video collaboration bar purpose-built for medium-sized meeting spaces . Featuring dual cameras , AI-powered auto-framing and speaker tracking , and native integration with Microsoft Teams and Zoom , the A50 delivers seamless, intelligent meeting experiences in a compact, enterprise-ready form factor.

By offering live demonstrations, VideoCentric enables IT managers, AV professionals, and workplace experience leaders to experience the A50's real-world performance , test its capabilities with their preferred UC platforms, and gain expert guidance on deployment, integration, and optimisation.

VideoCentric's unique demo experience provides:



Interactive testing in real-world meeting scenarios

Expert insights and configuration guidance Immediate answers to technical and compatibility questions

Schedule Your Personalised Demo Today

Discover how the Yealink MeetingBar A50 can transform your meeting spaces.

Visit /book-a-free-product-demo/ to book a demo or speak to a specialist.

About VideoCentric

Founded in 2001, VideoCentric is the UK's leading integrator of video conferencing, cloud collaboration, and AV solutions for businesses, public sector organisations, and education providers. With unmatched expertise across Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex, and Google Meet, VideoCentric delivers tailored, fully integrated systems-from consultation and design to installation and ongoing support. Backed by accreditations such as ISO 27001 and Cyber Essentials, and partnerships with top-tier manufacturers like Cisco, Logitech, Yealink, and HP/Poly, VideoCentric offers trusted, secure, and future-proof solutions that empower hybrid workforces and transform communication.

