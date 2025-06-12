Planet Financial Group, LLC Announces Closing Of $125 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Proceeds from the oversubscribed offering will be utilized to support strategic growth initiatives, repay existing indebtedness, cover costs associated with the offering, and for general corporate purposes.
"The strong market response to this offering underscores investor confidence in Planet's proven multichannel mortgage platform, prudent financial management, and our clear strategic roadmap," said Planet CEO and President Michael Dubeck. "This successful issuance further demonstrates Planet's ability to access capital markets efficiently and positions us well for continued growth and liquidity."
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as Lead Left Book Runner for the offering.
The Notes were offered and sold solely to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from such requirements.
About Planet Financial Group, LLC
Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending , LLC and Planet Management Group , LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.
