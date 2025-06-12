Stern Gutters President Speaks At North Essex Business Resource Breakfast In June 2025
Krylov presented“Exterior Home Maintenance for New Homeowners,” addressing the urgent need for preventative care and smart prioritization in a market where home inventory is tight and buyer competition is high.
Many recently purchased homes have not received regular upkeep, which puts pressure on new owners to catch up before small issues escalate into major expenses.
The talk covers:
- How to assess the condition of gutters, roof, drainage, and exterior trim
- What maintenance tasks matter most in the first 12 months after purchase
- Common warning signs of water damage and neglect
- Where to spend first if you're facing multiple exterior concerns
The event was held on Tuesday, June 12 at 8:00 a.m., offering attendees a chance to present their business, network, and hear from a local gutter and roofing contractor and their employees with extensive field experience in North Jersey homes.
###
About Stern Gutters:
Stern Gutters is a northern New Jersey gutter contractor . We specialize in gutter system design, custom gutter and guard installation, and soffit and fascia repair solutions. Integrity, communication, service and top-notch professionalism are at the core of everything we do. While we are based in Essex County, we serve surrounding communities, including Bergen, Passaic, Morris, Somerset, Union, Middlesex, and Hudson counties. For more information or to book a free gutter inspection, visit or call 973-298-0767.
Contact:
Aleks Krylov
973-298-0767
...
Aleksey Krylov
Stern Gutters
+1 973-298-0767
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment