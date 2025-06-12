Stern Gutters President Speaks At North Essex Business Resource Breakfast In June 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aleks Krylov, owner and President of Stern Gutters, is the featured speaker at this month's North Essex Business Resource Breakfast, a structured networking event bringing together local business professionals for discussion, referrals, and relationship-building. This monthly event is organized by North Essex Chamber of Commerce headquartered in Montclair, NJ.Krylov presented“Exterior Home Maintenance for New Homeowners,” addressing the urgent need for preventative care and smart prioritization in a market where home inventory is tight and buyer competition is high.Many recently purchased homes have not received regular upkeep, which puts pressure on new owners to catch up before small issues escalate into major expenses.The talk covers:- How to assess the condition of gutters, roof, drainage, and exterior trim- What maintenance tasks matter most in the first 12 months after purchase- Common warning signs of water damage and neglect- Where to spend first if you're facing multiple exterior concernsThe event was held on Tuesday, June 12 at 8:00 a.m., offering attendees a chance to present their business, network, and hear from a local gutter and roofing contractor and their employees with extensive field experience in North Jersey homes.###About Stern Gutters:Stern Gutters is a northern New Jersey gutter contractor . We specialize in gutter system design, custom gutter and guard installation, and soffit and fascia repair solutions. Integrity, communication, service and top-notch professionalism are at the core of everything we do. While we are based in Essex County, we serve surrounding communities, including Bergen, Passaic, Morris, Somerset, Union, Middlesex, and Hudson counties. For more information or to book a free gutter inspection, visit or call 973-298-0767.Contact:Aleks Krylov973-298-0767...

