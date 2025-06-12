Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GURU Organic Energy Corp.


2025-06-12 03:15:21
GURU Organic Energy Corp. : Announced its results for the second quarter and six-month period ended April 30, 2025. GURU reported Q2 2025 net revenue of $6.5 million, compared to $8.0 million in Q2 2024. Net loss totaled $1.4 million, compared to $2.6 million in the prior-year quarter. GURU Organic Energy Corp. shares T are trading up $0.06 at $1.99.

