Isoenergy Ltd.

2025-06-12 03:15:20
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:56 AM EST - IsoEnergy Ltd. : Announced the commencement of its summer exploration program across its eastern Athabasca Basin uranium properties. The program is expected to encompass a total of 24 diamond drill holes for 11,000 metres of drilling on the Larocque East and Hawk projects, following up on encouraging results from the winter 2025 program at Larocque East and winter 2024 program at Hawk. IsoEnergy Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.21 at $10.35.

