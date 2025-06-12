Aquitaine Metals Provides Exploration Program Update

The Project is located in the prolific Limousin Mining District in the Region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, southwest France, 40 kilometres south of the city of Limoges . It consists of 40 km2 of exploration licenses with exclusivity granted over a total of 330 km2. The area of exclusivity includes 23 past producing gold mines which operated during the 20th to 21st centuries and over 900 ancient high-grade gold mining sites along over 200 kilometres aggregate strike length of gold-bearing structures.

Highlights:



2,700 metres in 15 drill holes completed to date of a planned 8,800 metres of drilling in 44 holes. Drill holes completed to date, range in length from 43 to 342 metres. Drilling began in March 2025 and will continue into autumn. Drilling is being completed in fans of two to three drill holes per drill site, targeting gold-bearing structures, veins, breccias and stockworks. Figure 1.

Assays are currently pending for six holes (two fans and one isolated hole) and will be released once complete results from these holes are available. Figures 2 and 3

The main objectives of drilling are to confirm the historical dataset and to test the extensions of gold zones beside and below historical exploitation. Drilling has successfully intercepted the gold system in all holes to date as evidenced by quartz veining, widespread alteration, sulphide mineralization and locally visible gold. Figure 4

70 channel samples from underground historical mining between 1987 to 2002 were retrieved from archived collections of COGEMA and re-assayed by Aquitaine. Sample origins are provided in Table 1 and Figure 5 . Highlights are:



49 of 70 samples returned >1.00 g/t gold



Best precious metal samples were 2,440 g/t gold and 2,320 g/t silver

Best critical and strategic mineral samples were 16.55% lead, 5.68% zinc, 0.17% copper and 1.21% antimony.

497 new outcrop grab and channel samples were collected across the Project, focusing on exposures in ancient Gallic mining pits and regional fault structures. Figure 6. Highlights are:



66 of 497 samples returned >1.00 g/t gold



Best precious metal samples were 487 g/t gold and 1,270 g/t silver

Best critical mineral samples were 2.15% lead, 2.09% zinc, 0.04% copper and 7.13% antimony. Figure 7

Sampling results demonstrate significant gold mineralization along approximately 40 kilometres of an estimated 200+ kilometres of aggregate strike length of mineralized structures explored to date.

While base/critical metals occur as accessories throughout the gold mineralized zones of the Project, samples with very high base metal values typically originate from cross-cutting massive sulphide occurrences that were encountered at 300+ metres depth in the historical workings, especially in the deepest levels of the Puits-Roux orebody. Very high-grade antimony (>1%) typically occurs in samples from waste dumps at the Les Biards antimony mines near the southern boundary of the Project, where exploitation occurred in the early 20th century.

Chris Taylor, CEO and Director of Aquitaine said, "The extent of the gold system at the Limousin Project exceeds anything I have worked on previously. None of us at Aquitaine have previously had to prioritize over 900 potential exploration sites where historical high-grade mining occurred at or from the surface. We're taking the approach of starting near more recent COGEMA mining from 1987 to 2002, and working outwards along strike and at depth. Visually we are intersecting additional zones of mineralization which are either visible gold or sulphide-rich stockwork dominated in all holes drilled so far. Early grab sampling results also show significant critical metal accessory mineralization, adding a strategic element to the Project."

Yves Guise, President of Aquitaine's subsidiary, Compagnie des Mines Arédiennes said, "The French government has recently advanced serious initiatives to revive domestic mining and secure economic benefits and reliable mineral supplies for its citizens and industries. In addition to the district-scale gold system, widespread critical metal mineralization also positions Aquitaine to potentially help satisfy EU and French domestic production mandates for key commodities like antimony, lead, zinc and copper. We have already committed to maximizing the number of our staff who are based locally, and now have around twenty Limousin staff on our sites. We look forward to continuing to build the relationships with local people and all levels of government, to revive this historical mining district with the highest environmental and social standards."







Figure 1: Map of the Phase 1 drill program progress on the Laurieras fault structure

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: Long section showing the Phase 1 drill program progress on Laurieras fault structure

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3 : Serial cross sections from south-west to north-east along Laurieras fault of the first six drill holes realized from 3 platforms

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 4: Drill core sample pictures from Phase 1 drill campaign

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



(a) White and grey multi-stage quartz vein with visible gold from drillhole CMA005 - 100m in the down-dip extension of the last underground mined level at Pierrepinet West (sample 2990) from 283.70 to 284.50m.

(b) White and grey multi-stage quartz vein with visible gold from drillhole CMA001 - 600m in the south-west lateral extension of the last underground mined level at Pierrepinet West (not sampled yet) from 81.40 to 82.40m.

(c) Dark quartz and sulphides (pyrite, arsenopyrite) stockwork developed in a granite with pink potassic pervasive alteration at footwall of the Laurieras structure from drillhole CMA004 (sample 2569).

(d) White quartz vein with sulphides (pyrite, arsenopyrite, galena) crosscutting an intensely sericitized paragneiss from drillhole CMA003 (sample 2238).







Figure 5: Long section showing location of the re-assay gold results of historical underground channel sampling collected by SMB

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 6: Limousin project property map and regional surface grab samples with gold assay results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 7: Rock grab sample pictures from field campaign and from historical underground mine levels

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



(a) White and grey multi-stage quartz vein with visible gold collected by SMB in Laurieras - Pierrepinet West mine level 418 North (sample 24CMAGS-0569) - 2,440 g/t Au and 378 g/t Ag.

(b) White and grey multi-stage quartz vein with visible gold collected by Aquitaine at Nouzilleras (sample 24CMAGS-0102) - 487 g/t Au and 89 g/t Ag.

(c) Massive stibnite and quartz vein collected by Aquitaine at La Borderie (24CMAGS-0468) - 1.43 g/t Au and 7.13 % Sb.

(d) Massive sulphides breccia cross cutting a gold-bearing quartz vein collected by SMB in Laurieras mine level 397 South (sample 24CMAGS-0587) - 39.3 g/t Au, 16.55 % Pb and 5.68 % Zn.

Table 1: All 49 of 70 historical grade control and production channel samples collected from the COGEMA archives and assayed by Aquitaine that returned > 1 g/t gold.