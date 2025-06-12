Aquitaine Metals Provides Exploration Program Update
|Sample number
|Ore body
|Underground mining level
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu (ppm)
|Pb (ppm)
|Sb (ppm)
|Zn (ppm)
|24CMAGS-0569
|Laurieras
|418 North
|2,440
|378
|202
|1410
|312
|80
|24CMAGS-0539
|Laurieras
|418 South
|1,470
|209
|164
|420
|153
|38
|24CMAGS-0570
|Laurieras
|418 South
|1,465
|550
|456
|1635
|443
|167
|24CMAGS-0609
|Laurieras
|391 South
|546
|257
|78
|1260
|83
|1545
|24CMAGS-0616
|Laurieras
|421 South
|433
|50.1
|11
|35
|23
|7
|24CMAGS-0576
|Laurieras
|418 South
|253
|88
|159
|649
|223
|34
|24CMAGS-0614
|Laurieras
|408 North
|246
|80
|60
|2740
|231
|158
|24CMAGS-0591
|Laurieras
|415 South
|208
|59.8
|43
|304
|134
|604
|24CMAGS-0612
|Laurieras
|385 North
|203
|13.6
|4
|311
|27
|42
|24CMAGS-0550
|Laurieras
|409 South
|138.5
|107
|511
|2150
|379
|374
|24CMAGS-0596
|Laurieras
|325 South
|136
|18.6
|12
|65
|70
|13
|24CMAGS-0588
|Laurieras
|277 North
|124.5
|23.7
|9
|689
|45
|78
|24CMAGS-0564
|Laurieras
|418 South
|111
|46.7
|35
|303
|56
|28
|24CMAGS-0606
|Laurieras
|406 North
|104
|31.4
|7
|585
|61
|46
|24CMAGS-0601
|Laurieras
|415 South
|92.3
|19.3
|21
|580
|29
|166
|24CMAGS-0604
|Laurieras
|415 South
|85.7
|452
|189
|5070
|371
|1225
|24CMAGS-0595
|Puits-Roux
|392 North
|79.9
|155
|327
|2750
|572
|1380
|24CMAGS-0611
|Laurieras
|331 North
|54.8
|53.9
|95
|4040
|774
|852
|24CMAGS-0567
|Puits-Roux
|380 South
|44.9
|4.2
|29
|43
|66
|10
|24CMAGS-0587
|Laurieras
|397 South
|39.3
|794
|38
|165500
|683
|56800
|24CMAGS-0615
|Laurieras
|391 South
|34.2
|231
|15
|6590
|157
|198
|24CMAGS-0613
|Laurieras
|385 North
|32.8
|13.6
|4
|403
|20
|130
|24CMAGS-0560
|Laurieras
|421 South
|31.3
|25.1
|22
|912
|60
|94
|24CMAGS-0603
|Laurieras
|155 South
|26.2
|6.6
|7
|14
|84
|48
|24CMAGS-0593
|Puits-Roux
|146 South
|24.2
|1285
|1755
|30000
|2240
|1990
|24CMAGS-0582
|Laurieras
|155 South
|22.1
|420
|344
|45700
|519
|40
|24CMAGS-0580
|Laurieras
|388 North
|15.35
|156
|415
|78000
|267
|27600
|24CMAGS-0545
|Laurieras
|412 South
|14.35
|112
|291
|7790
|2330
|426
|24CMAGS-0602
|Laurieras
|331 South
|14.1
|6.6
|27
|341
|46
|25
|24CMAGS-0585
|Laurieras
|277 North
|12
|2180
|294
|9400
|12100
|3030
|24CMAGS-0575
|Laurieras
|391 South
|11.45
|2320
|292
|8300
|330
|73
|24CMAGS-0607
|Laurieras
|400 South
|10.95
|72.9
|149
|15050
|131
|1390
|24CMAGS-0608
|Laurieras
|400 South
|9.92
|18
|69
|8230
|189
|2840
|24CMAGS-0549
|Laurieras
|325 North
|9.76
|2.3
|23
|235
|48
|27
|24CMAGS-0546
|Laurieras
|400 South
|8.49
|5.8
|7
|2520
|319
|246
|24CMAGS-0578
|Laurieras
|400 South
|6.45
|20.4
|135
|7000
|522
|6100
|24CMAGS-0562
|Laurieras
|406 South
|5.42
|23.8
|74
|1725
|172
|745
|24CMAGS-0559
|Laurieras
|331 North
|2.42
|6.6
|11
|811
|79
|160
|24CMAGS-0558
|Laurieras
|403 North
|2.32
|7.9
|11
|1400
|55
|172
|24CMAGS-0568
|Laurieras
|104 South
|2.26
|4.8
|7
|265
|139
|32
|24CMAGS-0598
|Laurieras
|331 North
|1.87
|5.2
|9
|286
|41
|78
|24CMAGS-0594
|Laurieras
|104 South
|1.86
|1.5
|3
|21
|135
|5
|24CMAGS-0542
|Laurieras
|379 North
|1.84
|1.1
|2
|17
|50
|8
|24CMAGS-0556
|Laurieras
|280 North
|1.81
|39.4
|219
|2340
|157
|2170
|24CMAGS-0577
|Laurieras
|331 North
|1.78
|8
|43
|2080
|260
|5730
|24CMAGS-0573
|Laurieras
|388 South
|1.57
|12.2
|53
|2040
|61
|855
|24CMAGS-0548
|Laurieras
|403 North
|1.52
|15.5
|4
|2430
|35
|17
|24CMAGS-0557
|Laurieras
|391 North
|1.32
|3
|2
|327
|34
|36
|24CMAGS-0551
|Laurieras
|406 South
|1.07
|12.6
|59
|91
|46
|37
Table 2: Rock grab samples highlights from across the Project. All sample locations are in the Lambert 93 (EPSG 2154) coordinate system.
|Cheni - Nouzilleras trend
|Orebody
|Sample number
|X
|Y
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu (ppm)
|Pb (ppm)
|Sb (ppm)
|Zn (ppm)
|Nouzilleras
|24CMAGS-0102
|557871.38
|6497849.74
|487
|89
|8
|1790
|119
|7
|Cheni
|24CMAGS-0079
|557469.42
|6497239.80
|183
|9
|1
|<2
|10
|4
|Nouzilleras
|24CMAGS-0511
|557863.90
|6497823.91
|10.45
|10.8
|12
|505
|83
|4
|Moulin de Cheni
|24CMAGS-0091
|556745.36
|6497579.71
|7.83
|1.6
|1
|45
|17
|35
|Les Rieux
|24CMAGS-0346
|560831.20
|6498614.96
|6.25
|0.9
|1
|2
|<5
|2
|Nouzilleras
|24CMAGS-0104
|557846.84
|6497820.50
|5.6
|2.4
|2
|113
|16
|12
|Brinde
|24CMAGS-0507
|559066.22
|6496977.94
|4.38
|0.5
|1
|5
|<5
|<2
|Mazieras
|24CMAGS-0358
|559315.35
|6497071.07
|3.09
|0.6
|1
|2
|<5
|<2
|Cheni
|24CMAGS-0085
|557384.24
|6497302.41
|2.92
|6.9
|23
|124
|75
|8
|Cros-Noyer
|24CMAGS-0064
|554858.17
|6496269.40
|2.49
|<0.5
|4
|4
|34
|6
|Cheni
|24CMAGS-0075
|557368.83
|6497255.70
|2.37
|0.6
|1
|16
|15
|7
|La Brunerie
|24CMAGS-0057
|557118.72
|6496083.84
|1.8
|0.5
|1
|<2
|<5
|<2
|La Plagne
|24CMAGS-0512
|561309.63
|6499028.62
|1.77
|1
|2
|8
|<5
|<2
|Cheni
|24CMAGS-0082
|557469.42
|6497239.80
|1.43
|4
|47
|222
|7
|3
|Cheni
|24CMAGS-0071
|557368.83
|6497255.70
|1.3
|0.5
|3
|89
|19
|23
|Cros-Noyer
|24CMAGS-0521
|555023.95
|6496053.75
|1.3
|1.1
|1
|15
|8
|<2
|Les Rieux
|24CMAGS-0354
|560807.74
|6498707.38
|1.25
|<0.5
|2
|5
|7
|5
|Brinde
|24CMAGS-0115
|559111.08
|6496701.47
|1
|<0.5
|<1
|<2
|<5
|<2
|Laurieras trend
|Laurieras
|24CMAGS-0016
|562935.46
|6498110.49
|213
|8.9
|1
|593
|103
|22
|Laurieras
|24CMAGS-0018
|562935.46
|6498110.49
|28.9
|8.6
|39
|1540
|51
|2690
|Chadefaine
|24CMAGS-0532
|564080.50
|6495915.35
|7.04
|15.2
|1
|129
|<5
|2
|La Rochette
|24CMAGS-0044
|558877.73
|6495827.48
|6.92
|14.2
|25
|65
|99
|39
|Puits-Roux
|24CMAGS-0519
|562780.39
|6497757.20
|4.12
|13.6
|12
| 80
|93
| 6
|Combrailler
|24CMAGS-0034
|567313.94
|6499308.53
|2.77
|6.9
|4
|1230
|43
|2
|Laurieras
|24CMAGS-0014
|562843.95
|6497989.35
|2.5
|4.2
|3
|186
|37
|36
|Laurieras
|24CMAGS-0003
|562225.87
|6497520.57
|2.23
|7.5
|10
|2660
|77
|53
|La Rochette
|24CMAGS-0048
|559112.87
|6495958.65
|1.95
|1270
|77
|21500
|9800
|97
|Puits-Roux
|24CMAGS-0518
|562780.39
|6497757.20
|1.66
|0.5
|3
|6
|117
|11
|Laurieras
|24CMAGS-0015
|562843.95
|6497989.35
|1.46
|2.6
|8
|113
|38
|42
|Laurieras
|24CMAGS-0344
|561892.86
|6497341.67
|1.46
|76.6
|8
|1755
|25
|9
|La Rochette
|24CMAGS-0047
|559112.87
|6495958.65
|1.39
|60.2
|32
|7260
|1200
|64
|Laurieras
|24CMAGS-0004
|562225.87
|6497520.57
|1.18
|2.6
|3
|973
|28
|10
|La Benechie
|24CMAGS-0427
|555915.90
|6492970.78
|1.18
|<0.5
|1
|6
|<5
|<2
|Fagassière - Gareillas trend
|Orebody
|Sample number
|X
|Y
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu (ppm)
|Pb (ppm)
|Sb (ppm)
|Zn (ppm)
|Gareillas
|24CMAGS-0174
|571512.95
|6497655.42
|83.9
|8.2
|5
|996
|246
|814
|Fagassière
|24CMAGS-0168
|570943.71
|6497876.69
|71.6
|45.8
|75
|1085
|438
|42
|Gareillas
|24CMAGS-0176
|571512.87
|6497842.01
|56.9
|20.4
|18
|8000
|276
|4
|Gareillas
|24CMAGS-0181
|571525.18
|6498010.36
|22
|8.2
|14
|1645
|90
|136
|La Verrine
|24CMAGS-0201
|573637.49
|6498795.69
|17.75
|10.9
|6
|356
|82
|12
|Gareillas
|24CMAGS-0175
|571561.06
|6497758.52
|14.3
|10.4
|6
|3070
|119
|131
|Les Marsoux
|24CMAGS-0134
|567193.42
|6496569.44
|9.34
|86
|20
|2630
|388
|103
|Mars
|24CMAGS-0183
|571784.13
|6498212.79
|8.87
|15.8
|179
|1670
|290
|20900
|Les Marsoux
|24CMAGS-0132
|567193.42
|6496569.44
|8.58
|48
|26
|3860
|539
|63
|Gareillas
|24CMAGS-0173
|571317.34
|6497636.12
|8.13
|1.5
|2
|728
|64
|6
|Violezeix South
|24CMAGS-0399
|569273.69
|6498590.17
|4.07
|2.4
|9
|241
|61
|8
|Baraban
|24CMAGS-0402
|570650.67
|6498158.80
|3.75
|6.5
|12
|348
|102
|15
|Baraban
|24CMAGS-0407
|570573.51
|6498328.31
|3.11
|4.3
|59
|182
|170
|9
|Lavergne
|24CMAGS-0389
|571438.99
|6498952.13
|3.02
|3.1
|33
|295
|102
|215
|Fayat North
|24CMAGS-0206
|572843.49
|6499202.53
|2.63
|<0.5
|1
|26
|36
|26
|Violezeix South
|24CMAGS-0395
|569180.49
|6498408.61
|2.45
|0.6
|1
|3
|40
|7
|Baraban
|24CMAGS-0403
|570621.89
|6498237.96
|1.7
|2.5
|10
|35
|85
|7
|Fagassière
|24CMAGS-0167
|570867.25
|6497813.10
|1.62
|0.7
|3
|352
|56
|82
|Lacaud
|24CMAGS-0158
|569939.05
|6498742.73
|1.51
|2.3
|8
|9
|58
|17
|Gareillas
|24CMAGS-0163
|571338.82
|6497834.42
|1.51
|<0.5
|1
|3
|28
|3
|Fagassière
|24CMAGS-0501
|570642.04
|6497406.53
|1.48
|92.9
|492
|1560
|1525
|1400
|Gareillas
|24CMAGS-0180
|571525.18
|6498010.36
|1.35
|28
|36
|2780
|105
|6
|Fagassière
|24CMAGS-0165
|570896.10
|6497804.33
|1.31
|<0.5
|1
|7
|64
|3
|Fau-Marié
|24CMAGS-0531
|569006.91
|6498304.72
|1.28
|0.6
|4
|7
|37
|18
|Violezeix South
|24CMAGS-0398
|569198.42
|6498329.53
|1.19
|0.6
|6
|5
|26
|11
|Fau-Marié
|24CMAGS-0152
|569845.47
|6497945.10
|1.18
|<0.5
|2
|2
|41
|3
|Leycuras trend
|Orebody
|Sample number
|X
|Y
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu (ppm)
|Pb (ppm)
|Sb (ppm)
|Zn (ppm)
|Leycuras
|24CMAGS-0218
|564082.20
|6503580.18
|3.81
|<0.5
|5
|11
|46
|52
|Leycuras
|24CMAGS-0222
|563908.40
|6503458.64
|2.46
|1.8
|54
|173
|266
|10
|Leycuras
|24CMAGS-0625
|564265.54
|6503694.42
|2.13
|3
|8
|110
|84
|21
|Leycuras
|24CMAGS-0214
|564182.11
|6503649.45
|1.21
|1.9
|72
|99
|127
|156
|Leycuras
|24CMAGS-0216
|564146.76
|6503619.42
|1
|0.5
|12
|42
|56
|20
|La Porcherie trend
|Orebody
|Sample number
|X
|Y
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu (ppm)
|Pb (ppm)
|Sb (ppm)
|Zn (ppm)
|La Porcherie
|24CMAGS-0629
|588050.42
|6500930.73
|13.25
|11.5
|27
|150
|17
|173
|Les Biards trend - Historical gold-antimony mining
|Orebody
|Sample number
|X
|Y
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu (ppm)
|Pb (ppm)
|Sb (ppm)
|Zn (ppm)
|La Borderie
|24CMAGS-0468
|564517.34
|6486308.78
|1.43
|<0.5
|40
|63
|71300
|10
About the Limousin Project
- 40 km2 of exploration licenses with exclusivity granted over a total of 330 km2. The area of exclusivity includes 23 past producing gold mines which operated during the 20th to 21st century and over 900 ancient high-grade gold mining sites along over 200 kilometres aggregate strike length of gold-bearing structures. Recent production by French mining company COGEMA from 1988 to 2002 of approximately one million ounces of gold with average underground production grades of 12.5 g/t gold with a 10 g/t gold cutoff and mining widths of 3 - 10 m. Average open pit production grades of 7 - 8 g/t gold with a cutoff grade of 6 g/t gold. Production and exploration records with an estimated replacement value of $430 million. Critical metal potential including a district-scale antimony exploration target as the accessory mineral stibnite within the high-grade gold system, and precious-metal rich polymetallic massive sulphides as lenses locally within and adjacent to the gold system.
About Aquitaine Metals Corp.
Aquitaine Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold and strategic metals exploration company focused on advancing its 100% owned Limousin project in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France. A significant exploration Phase 1 diamond drill program was authorized and began in March. This work program will confirm historical datasets, and test extensions of the Pierrepinet and Douillac high-grade gold ore zones at the Laurieras and Moulin de Cheni mines.
Aquitaine Metals Corp. is a committed partner to all stakeholders, with a long-term vision of sustainable exploration to advance the Limousin project in a manner that demonstrates good stewardship of land, operational excellence and accountability.
Records of work activities, permitting timelines and environmental monitoring progress are available at Compagnie des Mines Arédiennes' website at:
Quality Assurance and Control
Samples were analyzed at ALS Loughrea, an INAB Accredited Laboratory in Loughrea, Ireland (a commercial certified laboratory under ISO/IEC 17025:2017). Samples are crushed to 90% passing 2.00 mm screen, riffle split (1,000 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 75 μm. Samples were analyzed using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish (50 g sample). Aquitaine Metals inserts blanks, duplicates and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Samples with visible gold or with assays over 10 g/t Au are assayed using metallic screening. Other 48 elements are assayed by method ME-MS61 consisting of 0.25g sample digested by four acid solution with ICP-MS finish.
