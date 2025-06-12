Azerbaijan Initiates Protective Footwear Exports To Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has started exporting special protective and polyurethane boots to Kazakhstan for the first time, Elchin Kazimov, press secretary of the Development Agency of Economic Zones, told reporters during a media tour of the Aghdam Industrial Park, Trend reports.

“Kazakhstan Industrial Park currently hosts 28 business entities with an investment portfolio exceeding 260 million manat ($152.9 million), of which 4 have non-resident status. Over 70 percent of the park is already operational and used by entrepreneurs.

Despite its recent establishment, the Aghdam Industrial Park ranks as the second largest industrial center in Azerbaijan after Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park and is the largest in the Karabakh region by the number of residents,” Kazimov said.