Azerbaijan Takes Stage At International Gathering In Iran's Urmia
At the conference, the West Azerbaijan Province Governor, Reza Rahmani, provided extensive information about investment opportunities in the province.
Other speeches were heard, video presentations were shown, and issues of cooperation were discussed.
As part of the conference, Seidahmadli held business meetings with Rahmani and the Director General of Iran's Free Economic Zone, Reza Masrur.
The Azerbaijani delegation included the Head of the Office of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Ulvi Huseynov, Head of the Economics Department of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Orkhan Babayev, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Tapdig Aliyev, Head of the Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vusal Alakbarli, Chairman of the Board of the Entrepreneurs Confederation of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Vice President of the Entrepreneurs Confederation of Azerbaijan Vugar Abbasov, Member of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Teymur Rzayev, and Head of the Department for Operation of Reclamation Systems of Nakhchivan under the Regional Water Reclamation Service of the Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan Malik Rzayev.
