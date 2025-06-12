Sandler Partners Welcomes Fred Silva As Director, Channel - Southwest

MENAFN - PR Newswire) New Hire Announcement | Independent Technology Distributor Sandler Partners grows their team, adding Fred Silva as Director, Channel – Southwest.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler Partners , the leading independent Technology Solutions Distributor, is pleased to announce the addition of Fred Silva as Director, Channel – Southwest, supporting Partners across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

Fred Silva joins the Sandler Partners team to support Partners in the Southwest region.

Known for his clear communication, dependable support, and keen understanding of the solutions landscape, Fred has spent his career helping Partners navigate opportunities and drive growth. With 24 years in telecom-including over 15 years working directly with Partners-he'll apply his expertise to help those he supports in understanding evolving technologies and shifting customer needs.

"Fred brings an impressive blend of experience, solutions insights, and Partner advocacy to the table," says Paul Seeley, Senior Vice President. "He's well-respected for his ability to turn conversations into action and strategy into results. Our Partners in the Southwest are gaining a resource who understands their goals and knows how to help them get there, we're excited to welcome Fred to the team!"

"Throughout my career, I've always believed that strong partnerships are built on trust, responsiveness, and doing what's best for the customer," says Fred. "I'm looking forward to joining a team that puts these values first and diving right in to support our Partners by helping them find ways to grow!"

About Sandler Partners and Their Community Approach

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 250+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT , Solutions Finder , Scout for Solutions , and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal . This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

