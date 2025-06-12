FM, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Ties, Region

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 12 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi, on Thursday, received a phone from new Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.Safadi and Anand discussed ways to strengthen the historical friendship between the two countries and emphasized their shared commitment to expanding cooperation in various fields.They also discussed regional developments, particularly efforts aimed at achieving a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and ensuring the adequate and sustainable delivery of aid to Gaza.The two ministers also discussed preparations for the international conference on the two-state solution, which will be held under joint Saudi-French co-chairmanship on June 17.Safadi emphasized the priority of halting the aggression on Gaza and ending the humanitarian catastrophe it is causing, and the need to launch effective international action to implement the two-state solution as the only way to achieve security, stability, and a just and lasting peace in the region.Safadi, who congratulated Anand on assuming her new duties as Foreign Minister, praised Canada's support for economic development programs in the Kingdom and its assistance to refugees and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).The two ministers agreed to continue consultation and coordination on regional and international issues of common interest and to intensify efforts aimed at increasing cooperation between the two friendly countries.