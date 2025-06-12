Crown Prince Inaugurates Aqaba National Vocational Training Hub

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, June 12 (Petra)-His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II inaugurated on Thursday the Aqaba National Vocational Training Hub, affiliated with the National Company for Training and Employment (NCTE).During a meeting that took place following the inauguration, His Royal Highness emphasised the importance of the hub's role in training and qualifying youth in Aqaba and the southern governorates with skills in demand in the labour market.The Crown Prince highlighted the need to strengthen partnerships with relevant entities across various economic sectors to ensure the sustainability and quality of training programmes.His Royal Highness was briefed by Director General of the NCTE Brig. Gen. Ashraf Olaimat on the specialised training programmes for different career pathways offered by the hub.According to Olaimat, the training hub offers eight training workshops, including vehicle maintenance, welding technology, and machine operation. The hub also houses the Jordan-German Centre of Excellence, which offers training courses in logistics, facilities maintenance, and a digital manufacturing lab; the Aqaba Film Centre, affiliated with the Royal Film Commission; the Zain Creativity Platform (ZINC); and supporting facilities including an IT lab, multipurpose hall, and language lab.Olaimat noted that the hub has a 240-student capacity, and offers 15 vocational training programmes of six-month duration each, in addition to 12 short programmes that range in duration from one-week to two-months.He explained that work is underway to launch additional courses in fields such as energy efficiency, as well as specialised training in the culinary arts. He also praised the Germany Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) for the support it provided to the hub.The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Assistant Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for Planning, Organisation and Defence Resources, and NCTE Chairman Brig. Gen. Ammar Al Sarayrah; ASEZA Chief Commissioner Shadi Al Majali; and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain.Also in attendance were Aqaba Development Corporation CEO Hussein Al Safadi; Crown Prince Foundation Executive Director Tamam Mango; Advanced Vocational Training College CEO Ammar Gharaibeh; and Coordinator of the Vocational Education and Training Sector at GIZ, Jeanette Burmester.