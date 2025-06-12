Colorado Craft Beef Celebrates Second Annual“Summer Of Steak” And Presents Tomahawk Ribeyes For Only Third Time In History

MENAFN - GetNews) Renowned purveyor of premium beef offers the Jocko Approved: All-American Beef Box featuring the Tomahawk Ribeye, with 10% of sales supporting America's Mighty Warriors

AKRON, Co. - June 12, 2025 - Colorado Craft Beef (CCB) is celebrating its second annual Summer of Steak this June and July with specially priced subscription discounts for the company's Steak Lovers' boxes. In honor of the not-for-profit organization America's Might Warriors, CCB invites beef lovers to visit its website and get the Jocko Approved: All-American Beef Box while supplies last. The Jocko Box includes Tomahawk Ribeyes for only the third time in CCB's history.

“At Colorado Craft Beef, we believe summer is about great beef, good company, and time well spent,” said co-founder Kara Smith.“Our 'Summer of Steak' specials were made for backyard grills and front porch conversations-the kind of moments that celebrate hard work and real food.”

“We partnered with Jocko Willink to create a box packed with his favorite CCB cuts-from our signature Tomahawk Ribeyes to everyday essentials like dry-aged ground beef and classic steaks,” Smith added.“This is premium beef, raised with intention and crafted to honor both tradition and taste. Once it hits your grill, you'll know exactly why we do what we do.”

10% of Jocko Box sales support America's Mighty Warriors, a not-for-profit founded by Debbie Lee, the mother of Marc Alan Lee, who was the first Navy SEAL killed in Iraq. America's Mighty Warriors supports Gold Star families, veterans, service members, and their families through programs offering financial assistance, emotional support, and resources for transitioning to civilian life. The organization also provides healing retreats and specialized support for veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

About Colorado Craft Beef

For over a century, Colorado Craft Beef's story has been rooted in the plains of Colorado. In 1913, Kara Smith's great-great-grandfather settled here through the Enlarged Homestead Act, laying the groundwork for a five-generation legacy. Today, Kara leads CCB with a steadfast commitment to intentionality and land stewardship. By honoring time-tested practices and respecting both the land and the animals, Colorado Craft Beef blends generational wisdom with thoughtful innovation to serve the values of the modern consumer.