2025 Go Healthy With Taiwan: Official Launch Of Global Call For Proposals

This global initiative seeks to engage governments, institutions, enterprises, and organizations from around the world to submit innovative proposals that integrate Taiwan's high-quality health products and holistic solutions. The objective is to jointly improve global health standards and promote well-being in cities, communities, and business environments across the globe.







During the campaign's official launch on Tuesday, June 3, TITA Deputy Director General Ms. Susan Hu noted that President Lai Ching-te is actively advancing the vision of a“Healthy Taiwan.” The launch of this campaign marks a crucial step in realizing this vision by inviting global innovators to participate and collaborate in shaping a healthier and more sustainable future.







Mr. Joe Chou, Executive Vice President of TAITRA, emphasized that this international call not only highlights the strength and innovation of Taiwan's comprehensive health industry but also encourages collaboration with global partners to develop smart and sustainable healthy lifestyles through Taiwan's cutting-edge technologies and solutions.

The event also unveiled the campaign's promotional theme,“Pitching Taiwan's Best: A Home Run for Proposals!” The venue was transformed into a dynamic baseball field setting to symbolize Taiwan's energetic and proactive international engagement. Taiwanese baseball star Mr. An-Ko Lin, known for his performance in the WBSC Premier12 tournament, made a surprise appearance alongside“Fu Bear,” the mascot of Taiwan Excellence. Their symbolic home runs at the event represented Taiwan's determination to deliver its top-tier health solutions to the global stage while connecting with international innovators.







The press conference was honored by the presence of esteemed guests, including Mr. Robert Wu, Chairman of the Taiwan Bicycle Association; Mr. Jeff Chen, President of the Taiwan Sporting Goods Manufacturers Association; and Mr. Spark Huang, Director of the Taiwan Medical and Biotech Industry Association, as well as representatives from key industry sectors. In addition, media representatives from 12 international outlets spanning Europe, the United States, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, along with members of the foreign diplomatic corps in Taiwan, attended the event to show their support.







The“Go Healthy with Taiwan” campaign spotlights five key sectors of Taiwan's health industry: smart healthcare technologies, medical aesthetics and wellness checkups, fitness equipment, sports technologies, and bicycles. Taiwan, long recognized as the“Bicycle Kingdom,” boasts a robust and integrated bicycle industry cluster and leading R&D capabilities. As a global hub for high-end bicycle manufacturing, Taiwan is also driving the transition toward net-zero emissions and playing a pivotal role in global sustainable supply chains.

Furthermore, Taiwanese companies are among the world's top suppliers of fitness equipment, setting international benchmarks through the integration of AI technologies and supported by a strong manufacturing and R&D ecosystem. In the smart healthcare field, Taiwan leverages its world-class ICT and semiconductor expertise in combination with its advanced medical system to deliver comprehensive and integrated solutions for the global health tech market.







Building on the success of last year's“Go Green with Taiwan” campaign-which attracted 396 submissions from 45 countries-the“Go Healthy with Taiwan” campaign aims to further expand the international reach and practical applications of Taiwan's health industry. This year's goal is to receive over 500 submissions from across five continents. The top three proposals will each be awarded US$30,000, and all high-quality entries will be given the opportunity to explore collaboration and commercialization with Taiwanese companies.

The submission period is open from May 15 to August 14, 2025. For more information, please visit the official campaign website at .

