Lake Gamp Architect Of Scalable Media Intelligence

Lake Gamp is the co-founder of Redford, a next-generation digital performance platform designed to redefine how businesses acquire, evaluate, and scale digital traffic. With a background rooted in global finance, early-stage technology investment, and advanced media operations, Mr. Gamp stands at the forefront of innovation in the digital advertising landscape. His career, built on strategic thinking, global exposure, and visionary execution, exemplifies the caliber of leadership required to navigate and shape the evolving dynamics of digital media.







Academic and Financial Foundation

Mr. Gamp earned his MBA from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) in 2013. Ranked among Asia's top business schools by Financial Times, HKUST equipped him with core expertise in finance, strategy, and consulting. The program emphasized rigorous academic preparation and elite networking, providing him with direct access to future leaders and innovators across Asia and beyond.

During his 16-month program at HKUST, Mr. Gamp immersed himself in courses focused on corporate finance, macroeconomics, and quantitative modeling-skills that would later prove crucial in evaluating investment opportunities and managing risk in volatile markets.

Following graduation, Mr. Gamp was selected for HSBC's Global Markets Graduate Analyst Program-one of the most competitive entry points into the banking industry. Between 2014 and 2015, he served as a Sales Trader within the bank's Global Banking and Markets division. His role involved delivering institutional-grade insights and execution services to a broad spectrum of clients, including hedge funds, sovereign wealth funds, and family offices.

Functioning between sales and trading, he facilitated market execution, interpreted real-time data, and contributed directly to client P&L outcomes. This early-career exposure to high-stakes decision-making and large-scale financial transactions cemented his ability to assess risk and capture value in dynamic, data-rich environments.

Strategic Investment and Early Success

While at HKUST, Mr. Gamp established a professional connection with a U.S.-based angel investor who had ties to Matt Rissell, the co-founder of TSheets. Recognizing the opportunity in the emerging SaaS market, Mr. Gamp conducted independent due diligence and met with the TSheets team before committing personal capital as an angel investor.

His involvement spanned from 2013 until the company's acquisition by Intuit in 2017 for approximately $340 million . This marked his first major success in venture investing and validated his approach to strategic capital deployment: invest early, stay informed, and align with teams capable of scaling innovation. The deal also served as a springboard for expanding his personal investment portfolio and exploring larger, sector-specific ventures.

Later in 2017, Mr. Gamp participated in a private equity investment through a Hong Kong–based special purpose vehicle (SPV), acquiring an 8% stake in the operating structure of the Casino Golden Dragon in Macau. The $9–10 million investment was co-led by a group of international investors from Asia and Europe.

The casino, operating in Macau's VIP segment, generated robust cash flows and was considered one of the most profitable entertainment properties in the region at the time. Mr. Gamp's exposure to the operational side of gaming, media, and consumer behavior in Asia gave him valuable insights into the performance metrics and marketing mechanics that drive user engagement and retention in regulated environments.

When the Macau gaming industry entered a period of restructuring in 2019, he successfully exited the investment, with the asset valued at an estimated $400–600 million.

Redford: From Vision to Global Operation

In 2019, Mr. Gamp partnered with Karolis Saulys to co-found Redford, with the aim of building a digitally native company capable of solving some of the most persistent problems in digital media-inefficient traffic, fraud exposure, and poor attribution.

Under Mr. Gamp's leadership, Redford developed a globally distributed network spanning more than 250 countries and territories. The platform delivers over 27 billion ad impressions per year and supports clients across a variety of verticals, including iGaming, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, real estate, and fintech.

Redford distinguishes itself by integrating proprietary decision engines, privacy-compliant tracking frameworks, and adaptive media buying strategies. These systems are designed to optimize for user intent, regulatory alignment, and lifetime value-not just clicks or impressions. With Redford Pro, the company offers an enterprise-grade toolset for sophisticated marketers seeking performance without compromise.

Leadership Philosophy

Mr. Gamp views Redford not merely as a business entity, but as an ecosystem that aligns economic behavior with technological clarity. In his view, media is not simply a vehicle for entertainment-it is a marketplace where every impression, click, or scroll represents a financial signal.

He believes that the next generation of media buying must be data-driven, compliance-ready, and ethically engineered. At Redford, he fosters a culture of innovation through structured experimentation, deep analytics, and transparent collaboration.

“We don't change the world-we change ourselves. But if we can make media buying clearer and fairer, the entire ecosystem benefits.”

His long-term ambition is to create a universal marketplace for digital advertising, where professionals at every level-buyers, analysts, creatives-can access powerful, intuitive tools within a transparent, intelligent infrastructure.







Thought Leadership and Market Impact

Mr. Gamp frequently contributes to conversations surrounding digital media, fintech convergence, and cross-border regulation. His perspective is shaped not only by his operational work at Redford, but also by his financial background and cross-industry exposure.

He has been invited to speak at closed-door strategy forums and contributes insights to white papers and regulatory working groups focused on digital ethics and platform integrity. His work has helped set new standards for performance marketing in regulated industries, especially iGaming and financial services.

Redford's client base includes some of the world's most demanding brands, ranging from SaaS unicorns to global e-commerce networks. These organizations rely on Redford's capabilities to drive compliant growth in increasingly complex advertising environments.

Beyond the Boardroom

Outside of his professional pursuits, Mr. Gamp leads a lifestyle marked by discipline, exploration, and clarity. He is an avid practitioner of combat sports (over seven years), and also pursues hiking, scuba diving, skiing, and skydiving.

He firmly believes in maintaining clear boundaries between personal and professional spheres-a mindset that fosters strategic thinking and long-term sustainability. His introspective nature complements his leadership style: analytical, methodical, and deeply committed to scalable value creation.

Looking Ahead

As Redford continues its global expansion, Mr. Gamp remains focused on shaping the next frontier of digital performance-where technology, trust, and transparency are no longer trade-offs, but prerequisites.

Through visionary leadership, financial discipline, and relentless pursuit of excellence, Lake Gamp is not only transforming Redford into a market leader, but also redefining what it means to build with purpose in the digital age.