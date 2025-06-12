Cleanmymac Uncovers Hidden Storage Hog: Messages App Cleanup Made Easy

MENAFN - GetNews) The Messages app is important because it allows you to stay in touch with friends and family. But while it is handy, it certainly has its downsides as well. One of them is that it will end up requiring a lot of space, the more you use it. That's why it's a nice idea to try and figure out how Messages eats up space and how you can handle that. You can easily follow this guide and the information shown below.

Why does Messages require a lot of space?

The app itself doesn't need a ton of space. But the truth is, the more you use the app, the more space it needs, and that comes from many different reasons. For example, Messages will have all kinds of documents, links and videos or photos that you sent or received via the app. There are also other things like application cache, conversation threads and chat history, etc. All of these eat up space, and that can be a problem.

Use a cleanup tool

A Mac cleanup tool can be a great solution if you want to ensure that you are not wasting space on your device. And a lot of the time, it's an automatic process where the cleanup tool will remove a lot of the unwanted and unnecessary files that would cause clutter and a variety of other things. Cleanup tools are extremely effective, and they can prove super useful, especially in the long run.

Delete attachments and messages

One of the advantages that come from using the Messages app is that you can delete attachments and messages. It's nifty and it will surely make the experience better, overall. We believe it's a great idea to manually delete attachments and messages individually. The downside is that it will need to be something you do on your own. But if you get past that, it's going to be totally worth it.

Alternatively, you can delete entire conversations, you just choose the conversation you want to delete from the sidebar and then confirm the deletion. That could help save quite a bit of space, and it's one of those things that could end up being super useful. All these simple things help quite a lot, and they only make the process better in the end.

Use Reduce Clutter

It's a feature that will allow you to identify and reduce clutter from your device. It's actually a very good idea, and one that might prove to be very effective. You go to the Apple menu/General/Storage and here you want to select Messages. You will have a list with media that you can delete with ease. Yes, it might not seem like much, but it all adds up, and it's one of the best approaches that you can have with this kind of stuff.

Clear the downloaded files

Many of us download tons of stuff, but forget to delete it once we access the content. Sure, sometimes we want to keep it, but we end up moving it to another spot anyway. The best approach is to clear the Downloads folder. It will help us reduce clutter , and it will surely make it easier to avoid accumulating a whole lot of stuff we don't use anyway. You should try to do this often, and if you combine it with a dedicated solution for removing downloaded files, that can prove to be incredibly helpful and effective.

Use the Apple Storage Management tool

The reason you want to do this is because it allows you to narrow down the type of optimizations you may want to do. You can see what kind of tools or apps end up wasting a lot of space. If that's the issue and you don't have free space, these tips can truly make the process better and easier, so try to use that to your own advantage, if you have the possibility.

Move stuff to external storage

In case you really don't have enough space, it does make sense to move some of the items to external storage, if you can. Moving stuff to external storage does come in handy, and it might end up saving quite a bit of time and effort. Plus, you can always reconnect it to your Mac and access the content from there.

It's always great to find ways of removing messages from your Mac and clearing up some space. All these tips are highly effective, and they can offer you some amazing results and an excellent experience, overall. All you need to do is to avail the opportunity and we guarantee you will be amazed with the way everything flows together and the process as a whole. There will always be demanding challenges that arise, but with enough planning and storage space management, you'll be able to adequately save space on your device in no time!