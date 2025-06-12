Al Shamal SC Signs Egyptian Player Akram Tawfik

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatari SC Al Shamal announced on Thursday the official signing of player Akram Tawfik from Egyptian club Al Ahly for the next season.



The club said in a statement on its official website that Tawfik will begin his career with the club in the 2025-2026 sports season, which begins in less than three months.



The contract details will be announced at a press conference next Saturday.



The statement added that Tawfik is a significant addition to Al Shamal Club, given his technical capabilities and experience with Al Ahly and his national team.



The move to sign him was based on the challenges the club faces next season and its need to strengthen its ranks with players who possess the experience and capabilities to play in more than one position.



It is worth noting that Al Shamal finished the league last season in sixth place with (32) points.