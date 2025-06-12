Patchmaster Expands To The Greater Philadelphia Area Suburbs With New Franchise

Construction Executive Kevin Toto Brings Decades of Strategic Leadership and a Lifelong Passion for Building to the Drywall Repair Industry.

- Kevin Toto, owner, PatchMaster Greater Philly SuburbsWAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PatchMaster, the fast-growing drywall repair franchise, is proud to announce its newest location serving the western suburbs of Philadelphia, led by Kevin Toto, a seasoned construction operations executive with over 15 years of experience managing large-scale capital projects across the industrial and retail real estate sectors. This launch marks the third franchise location in the Philadelphia area, joining PatchMaster Eastern Montgomery and PatchMaster Western New Jersey and Bucks County, solidifying the brand's expanding footprint.Toto's background includes leadership roles at Link Logistics, a Blackstone company, where he scaled an 80+ person construction team, implemented company-wide CapEx systems, and helped align national construction initiatives with long-term corporate goals. Prior to that, he managed retail development across multiple states with Enterprise Rent-A-Car, combining field execution with financial oversight and stakeholder management.“We're thrilled to welcome Kevin Toto to the PatchMaster family,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO, PatchMaster.“Kevin's leadership experience, operational mindset, and genuine passion for the trade make him an ideal franchise owner. His community will benefit from both his expertise and his commitment to service.”Toto's new franchise will serve a wide territory that includes King of Prussia, Villanova, Wayne, Media, West Chester, Newtown Square, Ardmore, Bryn Mawr, Phoenixville, Lansdale, and surrounding communities across Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties. With deep operational knowledge, financial discipline, and a hands-on understanding of construction, Toto plans to deliver high-quality drywall repair and exceptional customer service, while building a business rooted in integrity and long-term value.“I've always known I wanted to run my own business, but I also recognized the value of joining a franchise system with proven operations and coaching,” said Toto.“PatchMaster stood out because of its strong leadership, simple yet scalable business model, and the support structure that gives franchisees a real opportunity to thrive.”PatchMaster Greater Philly Suburbs is now open and booking appointments. To schedule a drywall repair consultation, contact Kevin Toto at (484) 254-6008 or visit patchmaster/philly-suburbs/ .ABOUT PATCHMASTERPatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $54,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 185 territories to more than 90 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit patchmasteropportunity or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.

