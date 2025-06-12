'Heartbroken Beyond Words': From Indian To UK PM, Leaders React To Fatal Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12 "heartbreaking beyond words". The flight, bound for Gatwick, London, crashed soon after take off. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a post on X that he is being kept updated as the situation develops and termed the tragedy 'devastating'.

Passengers on board included 169 Indians, 53 British, and 1 Canadian. At least 30 bodies have been recovered from a building at the site of the plane crash, rescue personnel at the site said.

'Stunned and saddened'

Modi, in his post on X, said, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."

Indian President Droupadi Murmu said, "I am deeply distressed to learn about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. It is a heart-rending disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. The nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief."

'Devastating'

"The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," UK PM Keir Starmer wrote on X.

In a statement shared on X, the UK High Commission in India said, "We are aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport. We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected."

'Deeply distressing'

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan posted, "The news from India is deeply distressing. My thoughts are with the family & friends of those on board the Air India flight - I can only imagine how devastating this must be. I'm in close contact with the Government & Indian High Commission."

King Charles is being kept updated on the developing situation after the Gatwick-bound plane crashed, Buckingham Palace said. The British royal later shared a message calling the incident heartbreaking and traumatic.

Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou, issued a statement, saying France was 'saddened' by the reports of plane crash. "France is deeply saddened by reports of a plane crash in Ahmedabad. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. We express our full solidarity at this difficult time."

'We share your shock and grief'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, wrote on X, "Horrible news of a passenger plane crash in India. My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire people of India on this tragic day. Our thoughts are with all victims' relatives and close ones in India, the UK, Portugal, and Canada. We share your shock and grief on this tragic day. We all pray for as many lives to be saved as possible and wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

'Moment of great pain'

"Deeply saddened by the tragic air disaster in Ahmedabad. On behalf of the Italian Government and myself, I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and our full solidarity with the Indian people in this moment of great pain," posted Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

'Absolutely devastating'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad“absolutely devastating”. He said, "In this time of tragedy, Australia's thoughts are with everyone affected. Our government is receiving regular updates and we will continue to monitor the situation closely."

'Every life matters'

"The Ahmedabad Air India crash is heartbreaking. The pain and anxiety the families of the passengers and crew must be feeling is unimaginable. My thoughts are with each one of them in this incredibly difficult moment. Urgent rescue and relief efforts by the administration are critical - every life matters, every second counts. Congress workers must do everything they can to help on the ground," posted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.