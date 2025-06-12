Private Donors Give $350,000 To Precision Medicine Study For Colorectal Cancer Patients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ron and Martha Doornink have partnered with Fight CRC to support innovative research focused on tumor profiling metastatic colorectal cancer.

Springfield, Mo., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philanthropic support from private donors is what's helping fund a new study focused on advancing precision medicine for metastatic colorectal cancer patients. The Ron and Martha Doornink Foundation is giving $350,000 to help support a feasibility study led by the national nonprofit Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) in partnership with biotech company First Ascent Biomedical .

The study will utilize First Ascent's xDRIVE tumor profiling platform, which integrates functional drug testing, genetic analysis, and artificial intelligence to deliver rapid, personalized treatment insights. First Ascent's xDRIVE platform enables clinicians to understand tumor biology in real time, providing a clearer path to treatment personalization. Outcomes of the study will lead to increasing understanding and access to a patient's biomarkers , which are unique markers inside a tumor that are essential to identify when it comes to personalizing treatment options.

“Ron and Martha have both been personally impacted by colorectal cancer, which fuels their deep passion for advancing research and improving outcomes for patients facing this disease,” said Anjee Davis, CEO of Fight Colorectal Cancer.“Their advocacy and support have been instrumental in making this project possible, and we are grateful for their generosity and trust as they team up with Fight CRC to make this happen.”

“We believe in the power of innovation to change lives,” said Ron Doornink, a Fight CRC emeritus board member.“Supporting this study gives us hope that patients will benefit from more effective, personalized treatment approaches.”

The study began enrolling patients in 2025 and will include 25 individuals with metastatic colorectal cancer seen in Rochester, Minnesota. The study is expected to complete enrollment within nine months.

Leading the clinical efforts are Hao Xie, MD, PhD, gastrointestinal cancer specialist and precision medicine expert; and Dr. Boardman, a nationally recognized researcher in colorectal cancer. Dr. Boardman previously received a $200,000 research grant from Fight CRC, also supported by the Ron and Martha Doornink Foundation. Noah Berlow, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at First Ascent Biomedical, serves as the study's principal investigator. Additional details will be available on ClinicalTrials.gov as the study progresses.

“This collaboration with Fight Colorectal Cancer represents an important step toward more precise, timely interventions for patients with advanced disease,” said Jim Foote, founder and CEO of First Ascent Biomedical.

This is the 16th research grant Fight CRC has awarded to cutting-edge colorectal cancer research in its 20-year history; several of the awards were privately funded by philanthropists like the Doorninks. To learn more about how to partner with Fight CRC in funding research, contact Michell Baker at ... .

