Centurion Service Group To Auction All Assets Following The Closure Of Rockledge Hospital In Rockledge, FL

Franklin Park, Illinois, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centurion Service Group, an industry-leading medical equipment life-cycle company, has been selected to auction all medical and non-medical assets of Rockledge Hospital in Rockledge, FL.

All medical assets will be sold on a timed online auction scheduled Tuesday, June 24 at 9 a.m. CST and Wednesday June 25. All non-medical assets will be sold on a timed online auction scheduled Thursday, June 26 at 9 a.m. CST.

A large inventory of medical assets will be available for auction. Various pieces of medical equipment will also be available for purchase including 500+ Sets of Surgical Instrumentation, Blood Perfusion Systems, (8+) Mindray A7 Anesthesia machines, and Olympus 190 Endoscopy Towers. The non-medical sale day will include generators, commercial kitchen equipment and artwork.

With over 10,000 pieces of used medical equipment sold every month, Centurion auctions are the ideal one-stop shop for acquiring a wide range of medical equipment.

About Centurion Service Group

Centurion Service Group: A TRIMEDX Company is an industry-leading medical equipment lifecycle company, inclusive of asset disposition and strategic equipment advisory, with over 20 years of experience. Healthcare facilities and asset-based lenders partner with Centurion Service Group to unlock and extend the life and value of surplus medical equipment through its hassle-free, full-cycle, service-focused solutions. Centurion Service Group develops strategies for medical equipment disposition-including pick up, transport, warehouse, and selling surplus medical equipment at auction. Centurion conducts surplus medical equipment auctions and provides complete medical equipment management for healthcare facilities, including certified appraisals, trade-in value verification, asset and facility inventories, relocations, and closures. Centurion is a strategic partner in the capital equipment process.

