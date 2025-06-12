African Energy Chamber (AEC) Launches Specialized Advisory Services to Support African Energy Investments

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, June 12, 2025/APO Group/ --

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (EnergyChamber ) – representing the voice of the African energy sector – has launched specialized Advisory Services to support the development of the African energy sector. Aligned with the organizations broader mandate to improve the landscape of the African energy sector and support a results-focused business environment for companies operating across the market, these services are tailored to the oil, gas and petrochemical sectors, supporting clients through the full project lifecycle.

Building on the AEC's extensive African and international footprint, the Advisory Services will support business transactions, foreign investments and Merger & Acquisitions (M&A) in Africa, and are geared towards alleviating energy poverty by unlocking greater value from the continent's resources. AEC capabilities in this regard include comprehensive project planning and execution support; investment-grade feasibility studies and financial modeling; and stakeholder alignment and communication strategies. The AEC also offers services related to the application of industry-leading practices to optimize returns and drive growth as well as advisory on regulatory compliance, market entry and risk mitigation. These services will not only enable clients to invest strategically across key markets in Africa, but maximize their returns on investment, boosting profitability and continental expansion.

Beyond Advisory Services, the AEC also offers specialized expertise in identifying and executing high-value investment opportunities across Africa's petroleum value chain. Leveraging its international footprint, expertise in strategic markets across Africa and strong public and private sector ties, the organization is committed to supporting mutually-beneficial investments in Africa. The AEC's key capabilities in this area include origination and advisory of upstream, midstream and downstream investments; pre-feasibility studies, contractor representation and project structuring; technical services, including engineering, maintenance and material sourcing; and strategic planning and operational guidance to maximize investment performance. These services not only provide international financiers and project developers with the tools they need to succeed in Africa but underscore the role the AEC plays as the partner of choice for energy stakeholders seeking growth opportunities across the continent.

These services come as Africa's energy industry is on the precipice of witnessing significant growth, as international operators expand their portfolios, regional players increase their investments and petroleum demand continues to grow across the continent. The AEC's State of African Energy 2025 Outlook Report shows that investment remains strong in 2025, with total capital expenditure estimated at $43 billion. By 2030, investment is expected to increase to $54 billion, highlighting the continent's attractiveness as an energy investment destination. In tandem, African M&A activity has shown robust growth, rising 73% in Q1, 2024 compared to 2023 levels. This was largely attributed to growing interest by Asian and Middle Eastern national oil companies (NOC) in Africa as well as regional expansion by African NOCs.

Looking ahead, M&A activity is expected to continue to grow as companies seek new opportunities in both established and frontier markets. In response, African countries are offering greater investment opportunities. In North Africa, these include upcoming bid rounds in Libya (22 blocks), Egypt (12 blocks) and Algeria (6 blocks). In East and Southern Africa, these include Angola (10 blocks) and Tanzania (24 blocks), while South Africa is expected to open offshore and onshore acreage. Mauritania is also preparing to launch a 15-block licensing round while Nigeria and Liberia have both launched bid rounds in 2024. As market opportunities continue to open up, countries are also reforming their regulatory and fiscal policies, seeking to entice investment through competitive terms. Given the complexity of oil and gas transactions, understanding these changes as well as the respective regulatory climates of African countries become imperative. The AEC – through its range of investment and advisory services – represents a strong partner for companies seeking to invest and sign deals in Africa.

“The AEC has set a strong mandate to make energy poverty history in Africa, and to do this, the organization has committed to working closely with African governments, international operators and financiers. Through a combination of sector expertise, technical proficiency and market insight, the AEC enables clients to capture value, manage risk and achieve sustainable growth in complex energy markets,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

