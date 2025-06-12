Elite RF Enters C-Band And S-Band High-Power RF Amplifier Market For Defense And Radar Applications

NEW DELHI, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite RF , a U.S.-based innovator in RF amplifier solutions, announces its entry into the C-band and S-band high-power RF amplifier market. The new systems are designed to meet growing global demand in defense and weather radar applications, marking a strategic expansion of the company's advanced amplifier portfolio.

“We are expanding our product line to meet the growing demand across the defense, aerospace, medical, and communications sectors,” said Deep Patel, Chief Operating Officer of Elite RF.

Founded in 2014 by former Motorola engineering leaders, Elite RF has built a reputation for delivering high-performance solid-state RF amplifiers and microwave generator solutions . Headquartered in Hanover Park, Illinois, the company operates a 22,000-square-foot facility where it oversees all aspects of product development-from initial design through to high-volume production.

Elite RF's solutions span 1 MHz to 40 GHz and up to 100 kW output power, catering to applications ranging from compact SSPAs to rugged, rack-mounted and fully customized RF modules.“Expanding into C-band and S-band frequencies is a strategic move driven by the needs of our customers and the increasing global demand for mid-band spectrum technologies,” said Tim Avicola, President and CEO of Elite RF.“We've engineered these systems for peak performance, durability, and ease of integration-all at a competitive cost.”

Among its latest innovations, Elite RF has developed a 17 kW S-band RF amplifier system covering the 2.7 GHz to 3.1 GHz spectrum. In the C-band, it has delivered 5 kW systems spanning 5.4 GHz to 5.9 GHz, with a 10 kW variant in development for the 5.6 GHz to 5.7 GHz range. These systems feature built-in RF module redundancy to avoid single points of failure, fast on-site maintenance, and protections against over-temperature, high VSWR, and over-current conditions. Offered in air- and water-cooled variants, the amplifiers support multiple communication protocols.

Elite RF's high-power RF systems are trusted in mission-critical sectors including defense, SATCOM, counter-drone, EMC testing, and medical technologies. The company continues to advance solid-state RF and microwave systems, particularly in GaN-based designs and high-efficiency modular power platforms. Each product is supported by rigorous testing protocols and a robust warranty program.

About Elite RF

Elite RF is a U.S.-based RF amplifier manufacturer specializing in solid-state solutions from 1 MHz to 40 GHz and up to 100 kW. The company serves global markets in defense, aerospace, medical, and communications sectors with reliable, high-performance RF systems designed and manufactured in-house.

Media Contact:

Deep Patel

Email: ...

Website:

