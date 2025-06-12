Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

123Invent Inventor Develops New Product For Use With Scratch-Off Tickets (PPA-236)


2025-06-12 02:30:53
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Scratch-off lottery tickets are very popular, but they always create a mess. I wanted to create a convenient way to collect the mess when playing scratch-off tickets," said an inventor, from Beaver Falls, Pa., "so I invented the KUNSELMAN INVENTION. My design also enables you to easily dispose of the residue waste from your tickets."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to collect, contain, and dispose of the waste residue from a scratch-off lottery ticket. In doing so, it reduces hassle and mess. It also offers a convenient way to hold a lottery ticket while playing. Additionally, the invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who play scratch-off lottery tickets.

The KUNSELMAN INVENTION is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Kevin Kunselman at 724-622-5243 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN12062025003732001241ID1109667496

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search