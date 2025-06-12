123Invent Inventor Develops New Product For Use With Scratch-Off Tickets (PPA-236)

PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Scratch-off lottery tickets are very popular, but they always create a mess. I wanted to create a convenient way to collect the mess when playing scratch-off tickets," said an inventor, from Beaver Falls, Pa., "so I invented the KUNSELMAN INVENTION. My design also enables you to easily dispose of the residue waste from your tickets."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to collect, contain, and dispose of the waste residue from a scratch-off lottery ticket. In doing so, it reduces hassle and mess. It also offers a convenient way to hold a lottery ticket while playing. Additionally, the invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who play scratch-off lottery tickets.

The KUNSELMAN INVENTION is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Kevin Kunselman at 724-622-5243 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

