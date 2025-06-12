Alibaba And GS1 US To Present Free Webinar, Mastering E-Commerce: A Guide For US Companies

Organizations Collaborate to Provide E-Commerce Sellers with Timely Resources to Thrive Online

EWING, N.J., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba and GS1 US® will host a free webinar on June 25, 2025 at 1PM ET, guiding attendees through best practices for leveraging the GS1 System of Standards, as well as product sourcing and selling tools available from Alibaba.

This session will highlight Alibaba's innovative tools to simplify sourcing and selling, streamline supply chains and ensure readiness for both B2B and B2C markets. Additionally, GS1 US experts will explore the benefits of applying verifiable UPC barcodes for products and how GS1 Standards empower sellers to identify products and other assets, capture data and share product information.

Key learnings include how to use supply chain visibility to stay agile during disruption and how to adapt to global trade shifts, including the impact of new tariffs. Attendees will also come away with an understanding about sourcing trustworthy alternate product suppliers and manufacturers globally, along with the benefits of Alibaba's Trade Assurance service to help enhance security and confidence in buying and selling products.



What: A free webinar and live Q&A with experts from Alibaba and GS1 US providing insights and strategies for e-commerce success.

Who:



Mattia Miglio, Director, North America Business Development, Alibaba



Megan Baumer, Director, Channel Development, GS1 US

Kristen McCormick, Director, Channel Development, GS1 US

When: Wednesday, June 25, 2025, 1:00 PM ET Register:

#/registration

Following the webinar, Alibaba and GS1 US will publish a guide recapping the strategies revealed during the webinar. The guide will share the benefits of leveraging GS1 Standards to help accomplish key supply chain processes, which provide a solid foundation on which to grow a business, as well as how Alibaba supports micro and small businesses across the U.S. to source products and suppliers efficiently and sell globally.

About Alibaba

Launched in 1999, Alibaba is a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce that serves buyers and suppliers from over 200 countries and regions around the world. It is engaged in services covering various aspects of commerce, including providing businesses with tools that help them reach a global audience for their products and helping buyers discover products, find suppliers and place orders online fast and efficiently. Alibaba is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

About GS1 US

GS1 US® enables companies to power their supply chains to deliver safe, consistent, authentic, and trusted experiences. Best known as a source for UPC barcodes, GS1 is a not-for-profit, global data standards organization that creates a common language for companies to identify, capture, and share trusted data that links their physical and digital supply chains. Millions of businesses around the world power commerce with GS1 Standards. Learn more at

SOURCE GS1 US

