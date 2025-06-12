Senior Helpers Opens Doors In Fitchburg

Senior Helpers Logo

Senior Helpers Caregiver

Caregiver at Senior Helpers

New Senior Helpers Location opened in Fitchburg. Offering services that reduce hospitalization and support seniors aging in place.

FITCHBURG, MA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Helpers , the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Fitchburg.The location, owned and operated by Ekow and Ama Ambaah, began serving the community on March 24, 2025. Ekow and Ama bring a unique blend of healthcare leadership, business management, and community engagement experience. As a couple, they share a background in supporting families and improving systems of care-this business is a natural extension of their passion for service and quality. Through Senior Helpers of Fitchburg, they will offer a wide range of services to help people age safely and comfortably at home, from daily assistance to specialized care for chronic conditions.“We chose Senior Helpers because their mission matched our own-to provide dependable, compassionate care that helps seniors maintain independence and quality of life.” – Ekow AmbaahSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company's highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Ekow and Ama are parents raising a family rooted in values of compassion and responsibility. Their decision to open a Senior Helpers franchise was inspired by personal experiences helping loved ones navigate aging and recovery at home. They understand how difficult it can be to find care that is both professional and trustworthy, which motivated them to create a dependable local resource for families.“Our vision is simple: to be a trusted partner for families who need a helping hand as they care for their loved ones. We may not live in Fitchburg, but we're deeply invested in serving the region and building a care team that brings peace of mind to every household we touch. Our clients deserve to feel safe and valued, and that starts with the people we send into their homes.” – Ama AmbaahSenior Helpers of Fitchburg offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program-a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer's and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson's care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Ekow and Ama are the ideal Senior Helpers franchisees,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers.“Their background in healthcare, combined with their passion for helping seniors, makes them perfect candidates for us. We're excited to see their business grow and more Fitchburg residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Fitchburg is located at 881 South Street, Unit 2, Fitchburg, MA 01420.To contact the office, call (978) 829-6986 or visitTo learn more about franchise opportunities, visitAbout Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer's, dementia, and Parkinson's, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation's largest health systems. Learn more at .

Ekow and Ama Ambaah

Senior Helpers

+1 978-829-6986

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Tailored Senior Care at Home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.