Winstar Data Center Leaders And Innovators Report Confirms Continuing Robust Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WinStar LLC has officially published its 2025 International Data Center Industry Report, offering a comprehensive analysis of global data center leaders and innovators.“The global data center market remains in a robust growth phase, with North America and Europe driving the majority of the global expansion,” said Dr. David Bowen, Managing Director and Co-Founder of WinStar.“North America alone represents approximately 40% of global data center capacity, with more than 5,500 operational facilities. Europe follows closely, accounting for over 25% of the world's total capacity across 2,400 data centers.”The 273-page WinStar Report profiles 251 companies engaged in data center investment, development, operations, ownership, and critical equipment manufacturing across the U.S. and Europe. The report includes:.Company activity rankings.Market trends and analysis.Key financial indicators.Direct contact information.Strategic insight into leading firmsTop industry leaders and detailed research analysis include GE Vernova, Caterpillar, Nvidia, Schneider Electric and ABB.This publication is designed to support business plans, competition assessment, comparable valuations and other market research initiatives.Purchase:WinStar will present its Data Center market findings at a webinar on June 18th at 11:00-11:30am ET/ 16:00-16:30 GMT/17:00-17:30 CET. To register for the webinar please click here: #/registrationAbout WinStarWinStar LLC is a dedicated global research firm located in New Haven, Connecticut, adjacent to Yale University and in London, UK. WinStar provides award-winning strategic research services to multinational corporations, private equity groups and family offices through expert market, investor & acquisition Searches and Research Reports. Website:

David Bowen, PhD - Managing Director

WinStar LLC

