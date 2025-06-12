403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUR/USD Forecast Today 12/06: Pressuring USD (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Euro rose during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to pay close attention to resistance above. We had weaker than anticipated CPI numbers coming out of the United States, so that has helped the Euro. But really at this point in time, other markets as I look around the world are showing a certain amount of hesitation to truly embrace the idea of quantitative easing coming out of the United States.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment