Image caption: Pastor Jeffrey Mack's“One Brother, One Hood” approach is planting the seeds of tolerance and unity in the community.

Liberty City, a Miami neighborhood marked by decades of violence, now faces a homicide rate nine times the national average. Leading the effort to turn the crisis around is Pastor Jeffrey Mack, whose“One Brother, One Hood” approach is planting the seeds of tolerance and unity in the community.

ABOUT PASTOR JEFFREY MACK

As a teen, Pastor Jeffrey Mack saw firsthand the violence that had long devastated his community. After college, he entered the ministry and returned home, determined to be part of the solution. Introduced to The Way to Happiness, a common sense guide to better living, he made its 21 precepts central to his mission. Today, he's leading programs that empower residents and spark transformation. His work led to a partnership with the Miami-Dade Police Department, creating a first-of-its-kind training program that equips future officers with the principles of The Way to Happiness to better protect and serve the community. His efforts have helped drive the city's homicide rate to its lowest point in recorded history.

Pastor Jeffrey Mack is President of the Circle of Brotherhood, a nonprofit guided by the motto:“Black men solving our own community problems.”

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide.

The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

