Postfinance Recruits Former Credit Suisse Executive As Chief Financial Officer
Gaugler, 40, will join the management board of the financial arm of Swiss Post. He has more than 15 years' professional experience in the field of finance and has held senior positions at Credit Suisse and UBS in Switzerland and abroad since 2010, PostFinance said in a statement published on Thursday.
Since 2023, he has been CFO of Credit Suisse Asset Management, the asset management unit, and“among other things, oversaw the financial integration of UBS” following the takeover of the former number two Swiss bank by its competitor in March 2023.
