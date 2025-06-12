Middle East To Make Up 4% Of Global Jet Purchases
The company's analysis covers all world regions and forecasts 10,500 new jet and turboprop orders globally over 20 years. Most-8,720 units-will be jets, with 1,780 turboprops. Embraer estimates the market value of these new deliveries at US$ 680 billion. Passenger traffic growth, measured by revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), is expected to be led by China with an annual rate of 5.7%.
Regarding the Middle East, Embraer says airlines in the region are well positioned to grow thanks to improved intraregional connectivity, with tourism driving this growth through stronger domestic and regional networks. The company believes that greater fleet versatility will be essential for the region to operate short- and medium-haul routes more efficiently.
According to the analysis, Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi have established themselves as global air transit hubs, connecting East and West. Market Outlook 2025 indicates that nearly 50% of all flights in the region depart from just five cities.“By focusing more on intraregional connectivity and developing domestic routes, airlines can unlock growth opportunities and contribute more directly to national economic goals,” reads the report.
The analysis highlights that local governments are investing in tourism to diversify their economies, and that the Middle East led the global post-pandemic tourism recovery, with international arrivals growing 132% in 2024 compared to 2019. Embraer cites religious, luxury, sports, adventure, and ecotourism as key drivers, along with visa facilitation. However, it notes that 63% of intraregional markets have low density, with fewer than 200 passengers daily.“Facilitating access to these prosperous tourist areas with more flights could increase intraregional travel,” the report goes on.The right aircraft
The Market Outlook 2025 says that aircraft size is crucial for the economic and operational viability of these routes.“Although large narrow-body aircraft dominate airline fleets, many intraregional markets would be served more efficiently by smaller aircraft,” the report says. Embraer suggests using small narrow-body aircraft to better match supply with demand, open new markets, and increase flight frequency between secondary cities that are currently underserved or lack air service.
Read more:
Embraer reports record orders
Translated by Guilherme Miranda©Mike Campbell/NurPhoto/AFP
The post Middle East to make up 4% of global jet purchases appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment