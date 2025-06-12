Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Catheter Precision, Inc. Comments On Recent Market Activity


2025-06-12 02:16:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT MILL, S.C., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), a U.S.-based innovative medical device company focused on electrophysiology products, is issuing this press release in response to recent increases in trading activity in its common stock. The Company is not aware of any information related to the Company or its operations that it would have expected to cause increased market activity. The Company continues to pursue its strategic plans as previously disclosed, including its ongoing efforts to secure financing to meet its liquidity needs.


