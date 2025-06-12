403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Catheter Precision, Inc. Comments On Recent Market Activity
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT MILL, S.C., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), a U.S.-based innovative medical device company focused on electrophysiology products, is issuing this press release in response to recent increases in trading activity in its common stock. The Company is not aware of any information related to the Company or its operations that it would have expected to cause increased market activity. The Company continues to pursue its strategic plans as previously disclosed, including its ongoing efforts to secure financing to meet its liquidity needs.
At the Company
CONTACTS:
At the Company
David Jenkins
973-691-2000
...
# # #
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment