Announcing GROWING COSTS OF U.S. HEALTH CARE Corporate Power Vs. Human Rights, Is Reform Finally Within Reach?

Growing Costs of U.S. Health, Corporate Power vs. Human Rights

The exorbitant cost of U.S. Health Care continues as a major problem. This book highlights the solution: Medicare for All with National Health Insurance.

- John Geyman, D HARBOR, WA, WA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The high costs of affordable health care have been a driver of rhetoric for many elections in the U. S. However, it is such a complicated subject that it has received little attention. The fix-not-for-profit national health insurance, as demonstrated by all other high-income countries-has received little attention.This book traces the history of health care in the U. S. over the last 50 years, and describes the ways whereby costs andother problems of health care can be resolved to the benefit of all U. S.residents."Medicare Advantage would be a more accurate name for the programs, as insurance companies push to corporatize all of Medicare, yet keep the name for the purposes of marketing, deception, and confusion . . . Under Medicare Advantage, you are subject to all kinds of differing plans, maddening trapdoor fine print, and unclear meaning when insurers argue no“medical necessity” to deny care . . . The whole universal system costs half per capita of that in the U. S., where over eighty million people are uninsured or underinsured-still!"-Ralph Nader, author of the recently published Civic Self Respect,consumer advocate, and founder of Private Citizen, andthe Center for the Study of Responsive Law."This essential primer details the origins and contours of the current disastrous state of American healthcare, the added peril posed by Donald Trump, and the salutary alternative that could save lives and money."-David Himmelstein, M.D., and Steffie Woolhandler, M.D. are American primary carephysicians and medical researchers, and advocates for single-payer health insurancein the United States, they are co-founders and board members of Physiciansfor a National Health Program (PNHP).Purchase a copy of the new book from IngramSpark:

