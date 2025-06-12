Announcing GROWING COSTS OF U.S. HEALTH CARE Corporate Power Vs. Human Rights, Is Reform Finally Within Reach?
Growing Costs of U.S. Health, Corporate Power vs. Human Rights
The exorbitant cost of U.S. Health Care continues as a major problem. This book highlights the solution: Medicare for All with National Health Insurance.This book traces the history of U. S. health care in the the last 60 years, and describes the ways that costs and other problems of health care can be resolved to the benefit of all its residents.” - John Geyman, D HARBOR, WA, WA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The high costs of affordable health care have been a driver of rhetoric for many elections in the U. S. However, it is such a complicated subject that it has received little attention. The fix-not-for-profit national health insurance, as demonstrated by all other high-income countries-has received little attention.
This book traces the history of health care in the U. S. over the last 50 years, and describes the ways whereby costs and
other problems of health care can be resolved to the benefit of all U. S.residents.
"Medicare Advantage would be a more accurate name for the programs, as insurance companies push to corporatize all of Medicare, yet keep the name for the purposes of marketing, deception, and confusion . . . Under Medicare Advantage, you are subject to all kinds of differing plans, maddening trapdoor fine print, and unclear meaning when insurers argue no“medical necessity” to deny care . . . The whole universal system costs half per capita of that in the U. S., where over eighty million people are uninsured or underinsured-still!"
-Ralph Nader, author of the recently published Civic Self Respect,
consumer advocate, and founder of Private Citizen, and
the Center for the Study of Responsive Law.
"This essential primer details the origins and contours of the current disastrous state of American healthcare, the added peril posed by Donald Trump, and the salutary alternative that could save lives and money."
-David Himmelstein, M.D., and Steffie Woolhandler, M.D. are American primary care
physicians and medical researchers, and advocates for single-payer health insurance
in the United States, they are co-founders and board members of Physicians
for a National Health Program (PNHP).
Purchase a copy of the new book from IngramSpark:
John Geyman, M.D.
Copernicus Healthcare
+1 360-378-8558
...
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment