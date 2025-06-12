Breaking The Silence: New Podcast Mask Off With Hawaii Mike: The Intersection Of Life, Mental Health And Hip-Hop

Mental health is a subject that's often overlooked and stigmatized-especially in urban communities.

- Hawaii MikeBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mental health is a subject that's often overlooked and stigmatized-especially in urban communities. Enter Mask Off With Hawaii Mike , a powerful podcast, created and hosted by award-winning cultural curator and creative, Hawaii Mike.Mask Off: the intersection of life , mental health and hip hop is a bi-weekly podcast that brings together influential voices in hip hop, culture, and entertainment to speak openly about their personal journeys-unfiltered and unmasked. The show explores identity, trauma, healing, growth and dares to start the conversations too many of us keep inside.“After privately battling depression for years without realizing it, I shared my story with close friends-and was overwhelmed by how many of them said, 'me too,'” explains Hawaii Mike.“That moment revealed how much we all need safe spaces to open up. Mask Off is that space.”Each episode is a revealing conversation that peels back the layers of fame, image, and expectation to spotlight the real stories behind the personas. Guests include artists, DJ's, entrepreneurs and culture-shifters who speak candidly about their lives.Past episodes have featured MC, SiriusXM host, song writer, actor etc. Torae, discussing his journey from humble beginnings to navigating the evolving landscape of Hip Hop and fatherhood. DJ Mick, reveals how he handles the emotional weight of being an introvert in an extroverted industry.Mask Off is not therapy-it's testimony. The topics range from grief and anxiety to purpose and self-acceptance, the show aims to normalize open dialogue in a culture that's rarely given permission to be vulnerable. It's the human GPS we didn't know we needed.New episodes drop every two weeks and are available on all major platforms including, Spotify, Apple Podcasts , You Tube etc.InstagramHashtag: #MaskOffwithHawaiiMike

