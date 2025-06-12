EQS-News: hGears AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

hGears AG Group: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items, Marco Freiherr von Maltzan new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

12.06.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

hGears AG Group: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items, Marco Freiherr von Maltzan new Chairman of the Supervisory Board HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

hGears AG held its Annual General Meeting as a listed company in the form of an in-person event

Marco Freiherr von Maltzan was elected to the Supervisory Board of hGears AG with 90.27 % of the votes and subsequently appointed as the new Chairman by its members

Mr. von Maltzan succeeds Prof. Volker Stauch, who stepped down from the Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting

71.71 % of the share capital was represented at the 2025 Annual General Meeting

All proposed resolutions were adopted CEO Sven Arend once again looked back on a challenging financial year Schramberg, 12 June 2025 - The shareholders of hGears AG approved all items on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting on 11 June 2025 at the company's headquarters in Schramberg. The Annual General Meeting was held as an in-person event for the first time - not least at the request of the shareholders. A total of 71.71 % of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. The proposed resolutions put to the vote were approved by a large majority of shareholders. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board with 99.99 % and 97.76 % of the votes respectively and approved the remuneration report with 89.69 % of the votes. Marco Freiherr von Maltzan was elected to the Supervisory Board with 90.27 % of the votes and appointed to this position until 2030. Mr. von Maltzan was subsequently elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board at a constituent meeting. His extensive experience and proven expertise as a manager in top international positions make him the ideal Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He succeeds Professor Volker Stauch, who stepped down from his position for personal reasons. The Management Board, Supervisory Board and the entire company would like to express their sincere thanks to Professor Volker Stauch. He has helped shape the development of the company for more than 13 years and has led it as Chairman of the Supervisory Board since the IPO. The economic and geopolitical environment once again dampened consumer sentiment in 2024. At the same time, both structural problems in the automotive industry and the ongoing destocking of e-bikes had a negative impact on hGears' business performance. One ray of hope was the e-Tools division, which continued to stabilize. Despite the current tense situation due to low volumes, the Management Board is confident about both the medium-term and long-term prospects. However, it remains cautious in view of the ongoing economic, geopolitical and economic uncertainties and expects Group sales of EUR 80 - 90 million, adjusted EBITDA of minus EUR 4 to minus EUR 1 million and free cash flow of minus EUR 6 to minus EUR 2 million for 2025. A detailed overview of the individual voting results can be found on the hGears' website in the Investor Relations section under "Annual General Meeting" Contact hGears hGears AG Christian Weiz Brambach 38 78713 Schramberg T: +49 (7422) 566 222 E: ...

About hGears hGears is a global manufacturer of mission-critical high-precision gears and components with a strategic focus on products for e-mobility. The products include gears, shafts and other function-critical components that are used in electric drive systems for e-bikes and in electric and hybrid vehicles (EHV). In the e-bike sector, hGears AG is a leading European company in the supply of high-precision gear parts and components. The company is thus well positioned to benefit from the growing end markets for e-bikes and EHVs. hGears has three different business areas for which it develops and manufactures high-precision components: e-Bike, [e]-Mobility (primarily for premium and luxury cars, EHVs and powersports vehicles) and e-Tools. hGears combines over 65 years of experience in highly developed machining steel processing and state-of-the-art sintered metal production. This makes it one of the few companies in the world that can offer its customers both processes. hGears works together with its customers in a“co-development” role to design components and find technologically optimal solutions to satisfy the customer's specifications. hGears' blue-chip customer base includes several major Tier 1 suppliers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company benefits from long-standing, stable and sustainable relationships with its customers, with many key customers being supplied for more than 20 years. hGears is headquartered in Schramberg (Germany) and operates worldwide with production facilities in Schramberg (Germany), Padua (Italy) and Suzhou (China). Visit hGears on the Internet at:

12.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: hGears AG Brambach 38 78713 Schramberg Germany Phone: +49 (7422) 566 0 Fax: +49 (7422) 566 883 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A3CMGN3 WKN: A3CMGN Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) EQS News ID: 2154360

End of News EQS News Service