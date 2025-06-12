Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air India Ahmedabad-London Flight Crashes Near Airport

2025-06-12 02:02:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An Air India plane bound for London with 242 people on board crashed minutes after taking off from India's western city of Ahmedabad on Thursday, the airline and police said, without specifying whether there were any fatalities.
The plane was headed to Gatwick airport in the UK, Air India said, while police officers said it crashed in a civilian area near the airport.
According to aviation tracking site 'Flightradar24', the plane was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the most modern passenger aircraft in service. Contact with the plane was lost seconds after takeoff, when it reached an altitude of 625 feet, it added.
"At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates," Air India said on X.

