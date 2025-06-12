403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Air India Ahmedabad-London Flight Crashes Near Airport
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An Air India plane bound for London with 242 people on board crashed minutes after taking off from India's western city of Ahmedabad on Thursday, the airline and police said, without specifying whether there were any fatalities.
The plane was headed to Gatwick airport in the UK, Air India said, while police officers said it crashed in a civilian area near the airport.
According to aviation tracking site 'Flightradar24', the plane was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the most modern passenger aircraft in service. Contact with the plane was lost seconds after takeoff, when it reached an altitude of 625 feet, it added.
"At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates," Air India said on X.
The plane was headed to Gatwick airport in the UK, Air India said, while police officers said it crashed in a civilian area near the airport.
According to aviation tracking site 'Flightradar24', the plane was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the most modern passenger aircraft in service. Contact with the plane was lost seconds after takeoff, when it reached an altitude of 625 feet, it added.
"At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates," Air India said on X.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment