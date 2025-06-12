Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
How Yum! Brands Maximizes Franchise Operating Capability


(MENAFN- 3BL) Yum! Brands

At Yum!, we operate close to 61,000 restaurants in 155-plus countries and territories. One key to our success? Maximizing franchise operating capability.

Watch the latest episode of "Quick Bite," the series that brings you Yum! news in about a minute, to learn what we look for in our partners and how we work together to build the world's most loved, most trusted and fastest-growing restaurant brands.

