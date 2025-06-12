Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
VIDEO: One Survivor In India Air Crash

VIDEO: One Survivor In India Air Crash


2025-06-12 02:01:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Ahmedabad: One person survived when a London-bound passenger plane crashed Thursday in the Indian city of Ahmedabad, with 242 on board, a state health official told AFP.

Read Also
  • India plane crash: What we know so far

"Yes, one survivor is confirmed," said Dhananjay Dwivedi, principal secretary of Gujarat state's health department. They were being treated in hospital, he added without further details.

According to Indian Tech & Infra, Ramesh Vishwas Kumar, seated on 11A is the sole survivor of the crash.

MENAFN12062025000063011010ID1109667189

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search