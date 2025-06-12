VIDEO: One Survivor In India Air Crash

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Ahmedabad: One person survived when a London-bound passenger plane crashed Thursday in the Indian city of Ahmedabad, with 242 on board, a state health official told AFP.

India plane crash: What we know so far

"Yes, one survivor is confirmed," said Dhananjay Dwivedi, principal secretary of Gujarat state's health department. They were being treated in hospital, he added without further details.

According to Indian Tech & Infra, Ramesh Vishwas Kumar, seated on 11A is the sole survivor of the crash.