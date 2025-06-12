Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Price In Qatari Market Rises By 0.93% This Week

Gold Price In Qatari Market Rises By 0.93% This Week


2025-06-12 02:01:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari market rose by 0.93 percent during the current week, reaching USD 3,339.67 per ounce, according to data issued by Qatar National Bank (QNB).

The data showed that the price of gold rose from USD 3,308.9847 per ounce recorded last Tuesday.

It also indicated that other precious metals recorded weekly changes, with silver rising by 0.12 percent, to USD 36.6066 per ounce, up from USD 36.5645 recorded midweek, while platinum increased by 0.53 percent, reaching USD 1,231.3491 per ounce, compared to the USD 1,224.83 recorded earlier this week.

MENAFN12062025000063011010ID1109667188

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search