Gold Price In Qatari Market Rises By 0.93% This Week
Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari market rose by 0.93 percent during the current week, reaching USD 3,339.67 per ounce, according to data issued by Qatar National Bank (QNB).
The data showed that the price of gold rose from USD 3,308.9847 per ounce recorded last Tuesday.
It also indicated that other precious metals recorded weekly changes, with silver rising by 0.12 percent, to USD 36.6066 per ounce, up from USD 36.5645 recorded midweek, while platinum increased by 0.53 percent, reaching USD 1,231.3491 per ounce, compared to the USD 1,224.83 recorded earlier this week.
