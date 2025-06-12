Zaya Younan Launches New Youtube Channel: The Zaya Younan Playbook

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Podcast to Discuss Family, Faith, Business, Politics and More

Los Angeles, CA, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International entrepreneur, investor, and luxury brand visionary Zaya Younan is proud to announce the launch of his official YouTube channel: The Zaya Younan Playbook . The new platform will serve as a space for Younan to share his unique perspectives on faith, family, business, and politics , drawing from decades of global leadership and personal experience.

From just coming to the U.S. at 13 with $25 and a Bible to building a $6 billion global luxury empire spanning cigars, wine, spirits, fashion, real estate, and technology, Younan discusses the mindset and real principles of power, legacy, leadership, and faith that ignited his life financially, spiritually, emotionally.

Each month, Younan will release a new episode offering candid insight into the principles, challenges, and values that have shaped his life and career. The channel is designed for aspiring entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and anyone seeking to understand how to navigate today's complex world while staying rooted in timeless truths.

“This isn't just another business podcast,” says Younan. “The Playbook is my personal blueprint for living a purposeful life - where faith guides your mission, family grounds your success, and every decision counts in business and beyond.”

Subscribers can expect exclusive commentary, real-world advice, personal stories, and interviews with influential figures from around the world. Whether you're seeking wisdom in leadership, clarity in politics, or balance in life, The Zaya Younan Playbook promises to be a powerful and inspiring guide.

Subscribe now on YouTube and follow along as Zaya Younan takes you inside his world - where vision meets values.

CONTACT: Alexandra Younan El Septimo Geneva 8187039600 ...