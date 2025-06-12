Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister Nurtleu

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu today to reiterate the United States’ commitment to Kazakhstan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Secretary Rubio and Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister Nurtleu discussed expanding opportunities for bilateral trade and investment, and the importance of trusted infrastructure and a favorable regulatory landscape for U.S. companies in Kazakhstan. The United States intends to continue working with Kazakhstan to expand security cooperation, promote regional integration through the C5+1 diplomatic platform, and explore mutually beneficial commercial opportunities, particularly in the technology and critical minerals sectors.