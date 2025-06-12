Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amid Rising Tension, Israel Likely To Strike Iran


2025-06-12 02:00:29
KABUL (Pajhwok):

KABUL (Pajhwok): Amid rising tensions, US media reports that Israel is preparing for a possible strike on Iran and its nuclear sites. In response, Tehran has threatened to attack US bases in host countries, prompting Washington to evacuate some staff from its embassy in Baghdad.

US officials have been told Israel is fully ready to launch an operation into Iran, multiple sources told CBS News, an issue that has increased international concerns about the spread of regional tensions.

The US anticipates Iran could retaliate on certain American sites in neighboring Iraq, the report added.

CBS said:“This is part of the reason the US advised some Americans to leave the region earlier Wednesday”.

The Pentagon has granted voluntary departure permission to families of American military personnel in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the US is scheduled to hold the sixth round of nuclear talks with Iran in the coming days.

Yesterday, Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh warned if nuclear talks fail and war is imposed on Iran, Iran will target US bases in host countries.

