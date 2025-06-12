LOU® And Heritage Pool Supply Group Team Up To Simplify Pool & Spa Business Operations
VANCOUVER, Wash., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LOU®, powered by the team at Evosus, has partnered with Heritage Pool Supply Group to provide an exciting new integration! This collaboration will help businesses manage inventory and sales more efficiently.
The new integration is all about saving time and reducing headaches. Here's what it can do for your business:
Find Products Faster
No more digging through endless catalogs-Now you can browse and import thousands of Heritage's top-selling products for your weekly service routes, new pool and renovation projects and your retail store shelves directly into LOU.
See Real-Time Inventory Nationwide
Check availability across all your Heritage branch locations and place an order with just a few clicks, keeping your customers happy and your shelves stocked.
Update Prices in Seconds
Tired of adjusting prices one by one? Now you can update hundreds at once, making sure your orders and invoices are always accurate-without the manual work.
By automating these tasks, the integration lets businesses focus less on paperwork and more on growing their operations.
"We're thrilled to partner with another leader in the pool and spa industry to bring time-saving features to dealers across the U.S.," said Dan McManus, CEO at Evosus.
Want to learn more? Check out the details at evosus/lou/heritage .
About LOU® Powered by Evosus
The Evosus team is passionate about helping retailers and service providers streamline and grow their businesses. LOU is an all-in-one cloud platform that spans retail, service, inventory, and accounting - putting everything you need to run your business in one centralized software.
About Heritage Pool Supply Group
Heritage Pool Supply Group has grown to become one of the largest and fastest growing pool supply distributors in the United States. Since its inception in 2021, Heritage has established a differentiated growth strategy and entrepreneurial culture that is focused on serving customers, partnering with suppliers, and attracting the industry's best talent. Heritage currently operates under a family of distinct local brands encompassing more than 150 locations across 36 states. Heritage Pool Supply Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of SRS Distribution Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing wholesale distributors in the United States.
For more information, please contact:
Dan McManus
CEO
Evosus Inc.
[email protected]
(360) 735-9510
