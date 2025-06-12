THE MERCY SHIPS To Launch Exclusively On Angel And The Angel App. First Three Episodes To Stream Free Of Charge

Step aboard the world's largest civilian-run hospital ships and witness stories of compassion, courage, and healing in coastal Africa

PROVO, Utah, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel, the film & TV platform curated by over one million members of the Angel Guild, announces the award-winning reality series The Mercy Ships, will premiere June 18, exclusively on the Angel apps and at Angel . Chronicling the mission of the world's two largest civilian-run hospital ships, the first three episodes of The Mercy Ships will be available to stream free of charge.

"In a world where 16.9 million lives are lost each year from lack of access to surgical care, Mercy Ships is a lifeline," said J ared Geesey , Chief Distribution Officer at Angel. "The stories of both the volunteers and the patients they serve resonated with the Angel Guild in a deep way. We're honored to bring these powerful stories to a global audience and invite viewers to witness firsthand the difference mercy can make."

View the trailer HERE

With the pilot episode winning the Silver Telly Award in the General Reality Category, The Mercy Ships takes viewers behind the scenes of an extraordinary mission: providing life-changing surgeries and medical care to coastal African communities where access to healthcare is often limited. Viewers globally will meet the international volunteer professionals-doctors, nurses, technicians, and everyday heroes-who dedicate their lives to bringing hope and healing where it's needed most.

This immersive series reveals what it's truly like to live and work aboard these state-of-the-art floating hospitals. Through tears, trials, setbacks, and triumphs, The Mercy Ships showcases the power of mercy in action-from critical surgeries to moments of quiet courage and unexpected joy.

With a volunteer crew spanning the globe, Mercy Ships is transforming lives-not just of patients, but of everyone on board. This series is a celebration of human resilience, love, and the belief that no one should suffer or die simply because of where they were born.

About Angel: Angel is a values-based distribution company for stories that amplify light to mainstream audiences. Through the Angel Guild, over 1,200,000 paying members from more than 170 different countries help decide what film and television projects the studio will market and distribute, and support the filmmakers who create films and series that amplify light. Learn more at Angel

About Mercy Ships: Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact. Each year, more than 2,500 volunteers from over 60 countries serve on board the world's two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy and the Global Mercy. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal. For more information, visit mercyships and follow @MercyShips on social media.

