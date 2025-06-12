123Invent Inventor Develops New Internal Pipe/Pile Cutter (PBT-4218)

PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in heavy construction, and I thought there could be a more efficient way to cut or sever steel pipe/pile internally," said an inventor, from Springfield, Ore., "so I invented INTERNAL TILE CUTTER. My design eliminates the cost, weight, and complications of using existing abrasive water jet systems."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to cut steel pipe/pile. In doing so, it eliminates the need for divers and excavation equipment. Additionally, the light and portable invention reduces weight, it is easy to use, and it helps save costs compared to existing systems.

The INTERNAL TILE CUTTER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Evan Stuart at 541-746-2426 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

