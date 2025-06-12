Holy Family Hospital Healthcare Professionals Vote Overwhelmingly To Unionize With MNA To Ensure Excellent Patient Care And Secure Professional Respect

76 healthcare professionals have joined the Massachusetts Nurses Association to gain a real voice in decisions impacting patient care and working conditions

METHUEN Mass. and HAVERHILL, Mass., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare professionals of Holy Family Hospital have voted to form a union and join the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), the largest union of nurses and healthcare professionals in the state. The group of 76 professionals – including respiratory therapists, social workers, physical therapists, and others – won their election with about 90% support in a vote on Wednesday, June 11.

Healthcare professionals from both the Methuen and Haverhill campuses participated in the election, which was conducted in-person under the supervision of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The decisive victory by the Holy Family healthcare professionals reflects their unity and determination to advocate for better conditions for their patients and themselves.

"We are united in our mission to provide exceptional care to our communities," said Dave Matthews, a Holy Family physical therapist and member of the organizing committee. "Forming our union means we will finally have an equal seat at the table to make decisions that impact the quality of care we provide every day."

"We know the best patient outcomes happen when healthcare professionals are empowered to advocate for improved working conditions," said Sandy Mansur, a Holy Family social worker and member of the organizing committee. "By unionizing, we are standing up for our patients, our colleagues, and the future of healthcare at Holy Family Hospital."

Holy Family MNA Co-Chair and RN Karen Powers said in support, "We welcome the healthcare professionals to the MNA and support them getting their first contract. They are an extraordinary part of the care community at Holy Family!"

Following the election, Holy Family healthcare professionals will vote for their local elected leaders and bargaining committee, work together to develop contract proposals, and begin negotiations for their first MNA contract.

The MNA represents more than 26,000 nurses and healthcare professionals across Massachusetts, including workers at more than 70% of the Commonwealth's acute care hospitals. The organization is governed by a board of nurses and healthcare professionals elected by the membership.

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 26,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

