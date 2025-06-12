Horse Soldier Bourbon Releases Commemorative, Limited-Edition Bottle Honoring The U.S. Army's 250Th Anniversary

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As a veteran-owned brand, each bottle of Horse Soldier Bourbon is crafted to embody the spirit and resilience of those who serve our great nation," said Scott Neil, Co-Founder of Horse Soldier Bourbon and retired U.S. Army Green Beret. "With the 250anniversary of the U.S. Army this month, it was important for us to pay tribute to the Army's storied heritage in a way that is authentic and meaningful to us and our fellow soldiers."

The limited-edition bottle's packaging features Horse Soldier Bourbon's iconic metal label, adorned with a rendering of The America's Response Monument, set against a weather cobalt-hued, patinaed background, with a gold soldier on horseback. The contrast of the metals symbolizes the Army's storied history of resilience in the face of adversity. Adding to the distinctive design, the necker of the bottle proudly displays a five-pointed star, emblematic of the Army's courage, strength, and unwavering commitment to freedom.

The bourbon inside the bottle is made from a carefully selected mash bill of 75% corn, 15% rye, and 10% barley, this exceptional bourbon has been aged for 10 years to achieve a rich and complex flavor profile. Bottled at 100 Proof, it embodies the perfect balance of strength and refinement.

In addition to this release, Horse Soldier Bourbon will launch two other limited-edition bottles this year celebrating the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Navy in October and U.S. Marine Corps in November.

Honoring these milestone anniversaries builds on Horse Soldier Bourbon's deep commitment to giving back and honoring veterans. The brand has proudly partnered with organizations like Tunnel to Towers, COSF, Folded Flag and Purple Heart Project, among many others, and recently launched their own initiative, the Legendary Service Campaign, to honor everyday heroes around our great nation, in partnership with Tunnel to Towers.

For more information and to purchase your commemorative bottle, visit HorseSoldierBourbon and follow the brand on Instagram .

About Horse Soldier Bourbon

From grain to glass, Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey is handmade with all-natural ingredients, bottled in the heartland of America, and aged to perfection, recognized with the highest honors at world spirits competitions, including three double gold wins in the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Headquartered in Pulaski County, Kentucky, home of Horse Soldier Farms, the bourbon's origin story is woven into the fabric of one of finest moments of rallying as a nation. Just days after 9/11, elite teams of Green Berets were inserted into Afghanistan, some on horseback. Dubbed the "Horse Soldiers", their bravery and exploits were retold in the Hollywood blockbuster "12 Strong," the CNN documentary "Legion of Brothers," and memorialized by America's Response Monument located at Ground Zero in New York City. For more information visit .

