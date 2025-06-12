Ameritas Announces Newly Elected Officers

LINCOLN, Neb., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas Chief Executive Officer Bob Jurgensmeier announces the following officer elections, all with an effective date of June 1, 2025.

Karen Noble-Patrick is the new vice president, service, ABRS service and operation. With 25 years of experience in the retirement services industry, Noble-Patrick began her career as a plan administrator for USFilter. Over the next 23 years at OneAmerica, she held various leadership roles in client administration, operations and strategy. Most recently, Noble-Patrick served as assistant vice president of retirement operations for Voya. She holds a Master of Business Administration from Anderson University and possesses both Greenbelt certification and FSRI credentials.

Roger Ruz is the new vice president, sales supervision, Ameritas Investment Company, LLC and Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. Ruz was most recently with Huntington National Bank, where he was a senior vice president, director of brokerage supervision. He holds a four-year degree in finance from Franklin University and a Master of Business Administration from Capital University. Ruz also holds FINRA Series 7, 24, 53, 63, 65 and 4 licenses.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp, Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. Visit ameritas to learn more.

Contact:

Derek Rayment, Sr. Media Relations Specialist

Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

Phone: 402-467-7850

[email protected]

SOURCE Ameritas

