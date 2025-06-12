Giordano Paving Earns National Recognition As A 2025 Top Contractor In Paving, Pavement Repair, And Striping Services

Asphalt Milling Project

Striping Project

Team working hard on Asphalt Overlay

FDR Project in action

Giordano Paving named 2025 Top Contractor in Paving, Pavement Repair & Striping by Pavement Magazine-honored for quality, sustainability & self-performance.

- Jason Giordano, Founder and CEOHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Giordano Paving, a leading self-performing paving contractor based in Houston, Texas, is proud to announce its selection as a 2025 Top Contractor in three major categories-Paving, Pavement Repair, and Striping-by Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction Magazine. This prestigious honor places Giordano among the most respected paving contractors in the United States.The company earned a spot on the Top 50 Contractors list for each category, which evaluates thousands of firms across North America based on project volume, professionalism, industry impact, and ability to self-perform services across complex infrastructure scopes. This triple recognition places Giordano Paving among the most trusted and effective paving companies in the country.The recognition reflects over 25 years of excellence in delivering sustainable, high-performance asphalt and concrete solutions for commercial, industrial, and retail properties.“We're incredibly honored to be recognized across three of the most competitive categories in the industry,” said Jason Giordano, Founder and CEO.“This is a testament to the pride our crews take in every job, from parking lot overlays to full-depth reclamation. We never subcontract core paving services, which means we control quality, timelines, and results from start to finish.”A Self-Performing Contractor Trusted Across Southeast TexasGiordano Paving specializes in high-performance paving and asphalt solutions, including:.Commercial paving for parking lots, drive lanes, and logistics centers.Pavement repair services including removal, replacement, and restoration.Parking lot striping and signage for ADA compliance and traffic flow.Full-depth reclamation (FDR ) with cement for sustainable resurfacing.Asphalt milling, overlays, and sealcoating.Base and soil installation and stabilizationWith clients ranging from national retail chains to industrial distribution hubs, Giordano is known for combining technical precision with exceptional client communication and project management.Unlike many competitors, Giordano self-performs all core services, ensuring full transparency and accountability throughout the process-something that's become a key differentiator for commercial property and facility managers seeking worry-free execution.A Commitment to Sustainability and QualityGiordano's environmental approach continues to set it apart: the company recycles over 90% of removed concrete, asphalt, and base materials, minimizing landfill use and supporting sustainable infrastructure. Every job is approached with long-term durability, regulatory compliance, and environmental impact in mind.With a fleet of modern equipment and a dedicated in-house crew, Giordano Paving is positioned to meet the evolving needs of property managers and developers looking for durable, cost-effective paving solutions.Industry Recognition That Reflects Client TrustPublished in the June/July 2025 issue of Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction Magazine, the Top 50 Contractors in Paving, Pavement Repair, and Striping lists highlight the most accomplished paving companies in North America.Giordano's placement across all three categories reflects its versatile capabilities and strong reputation among commercial property managers, facility directors, and developers in Southeast Texas.About Giordano PavingGiordano Paving is a full-service, self-performing concrete and asphalt paving contractor serving commercial, industrial, and institutional clients across Southeast Texas. With over 25 years of experience and more than 25,000 completed projects, the company specializes in concrete and asphalt paving, FDR, asphalt milling, asphalt overlays, and environmentally responsible solutions designed to meet the long-term needs of its clients.

Mi Tienda [HEB] FDR Construction Project | Giordano Paving | Houston, TX

