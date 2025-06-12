Cupshe Celebrates A Decade Of Style With Exclusive 10-Year Anniversary Limited-Edition Collection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Cupshe 10-Year Anniversary Collection features 10 exclusive swimwear styles, each inspired by the brand's iconic design moments over the past ten years. Priced between $31.99 and $39.99 and offered in sizes XS to XL, the collection blends nostalgic silhouettes with contemporary details to reflect the evolution of the Cupshe woman.

Photographed across 10 of California's most scenic coastlines, the campaign serves as a visual tribute to Cupshe's heritage and the vibrant community that has shaped the brand's identity since its inception.

"What began on a beach in Santa Monica has now expanded across the globe," says Iris Yen, Chief Marketing Officer at Cupshe. "As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we're also celebrating our friends and family who have grown with the brand and are part of our DNA of confident women around the world."

Produced in limited quantities, the anniversary collection is a one-of-a-kind release created for both loyal customers and new fans. Designed for those who appreciate bold swimwear with timeless appeal, the collection reinforces Cupshe's commitment to accessible, high-quality fashion rooted in confidence and connection.

To further commemorate the milestone, every order placed between June 10 and June 30 will include a California destination-inspired sticker, each representing one of the iconic locations featured in the campaign.

Marking ten years of beach escapes, spontaneous swims, and sun-soaked memories, this limited-edition launch is not only a celebration of Cupshe's past but also a bold step into its future.

The Cupshe 10-Year Anniversary Collection is available now, exclusively at cupshe , while supplies last. Campaign assets are available here .

About Cupshe:

Founded in 2015, Cupshe is the No.1 vacation fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel inspired by and created for vibrant, fun, and fearless women all over the world. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include Kendall & Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Olivia Culpo, JoJo Fletcher, Kelsey Anderson, Iskra Lawrence, and more.

